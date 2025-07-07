Market making for RIKS 29 0917 begins

Following the switch auction held on July 4, 2025, and with reference to the Primary Dealer Agreement concerning issuance of government securities and market making in the secondary market dated March 21, 2025, it has been decided to begin market making with RIKS 29 0917 from the Settlement date of the auction, i.e. July 9, 2025. Primary dealers will be obliged to submit bids and offers for a minimum nominal value of 100 m.kr. in the series. From the same date repo facilities to each primary dealer will be 2 bn.kr. nominal value.

Further information can be obtained from Government Debt Management at tel: +354 569 9994 or by email to lanamal@lanamal.is.