Get Your Glow On: SkinSeoul Announces Epic K-Beauty Deal Event July 4 – July 7

Seoul, South Korea , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Amazon Prime Day approaches, SkinSeoul is launching its own bold counter-event, The Great Glow Up 2025, featuring even lower prices on top-rated Korean skincare products — with a guarantee to match Amazon’s prices. The AI-powered Korean beauty startup is rapidly establishing itself as the go-to destination for K-beauty enthusiasts seeking real value and exclusive access to the most sought-after skincare brands.





The Great Glow up 2025

SkinSeoul offers a wide selection of Korean skincare products, many of which have gained significant attention from customers during this Prime Day period. Among the highlights are two categories of standout products: those priced lower than Amazon’s listings, and unique items that are difficult to find outside of SkinSeoul’s platform.

Several products have quickly become customer favorites due to their unbeatable discounts compared to Amazon, while others are regarded as hidden gems—trending skincare essentials that shoppers cannot easily purchase elsewhere.

“We plan to invest in building a robust database for superior personalized experiences, expanding into 10 global markets, advancing AI agent technology, optimizing our distribution and fulfillment models, and enhancing our beauty marketing efforts,” said Kuenyoung Park, CEO of SkinSeoul.

With The Great Glow Up 2025, SkinSeoul not only aims to provide exceptional deals but also to redefine how K-beauty fans worldwide discover and shop for skincare products during one of the year’s biggest shopping events.

In an aggressive pricing move, SkinSeoul has introduced a real-time price-matching policy that ensures every product is sold at a lower price than its equivalent on Amazon. If any product is found to be more expensive on SkinSeoul during Prime Day, customers are eligible for a price difference refund — no questions asked. “We don’t just compete with Amazon — we aim to beat them,” said a SkinSeoul spokesperson. “The Great Glow Up 2025 should mean the best deals, and we’re making sure our customers get exactly that.” - https://skin-seoul.com/campaign/ggu-lowest-price/

Examples of lowest-price favorites include: NEW Zero Pore Pad 2.0 Renewal Inner Cover Clip (medicube), Collagen Night Wrapping Mask (medicube), Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil - 200ml, 1pack (Anua), Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam (Anua), Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - 100ml, 1pack (COSRX), Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask (medicube), Deep Vita C Capsule Cream (medicube), Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream (medicube), Revive Serum - 30ml, 1pack (Beauty of Joseon), Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream - 100ml, 1pack (COSRX).

What sets SkinSeoul further apart is its unmatched catalog of Korean skincare. While Amazon carries a limited selection of K-beauty products, SkinSeoul offers a range of both classics and emerging trendsetters — including brands and SKUs that are hard to find anywhere else. From TikTok-viral items to up-and-coming indie labels, SkinSeoul gives customers first access to what’s trending in Seoul’s skincare scene. - https://skin-seoul.com/campaign/ggu-hidden-gem/

Examples of hidden gems include: Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Emulsion for Combination Skin (LANEIGE), Vita Collagen Ampoule (EUNYUL), Collagen Green Tea Ceramide Bounce Cream (INNISFREE), Daily Repair Toner (Dr.Belmeur), Hyaluronic Moisture Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ (INNISFREE), Vegan Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ (HYGGEE), Age Reviving Micro Crystal Patch Plus 3packs x (DERMAFIRM), Callus Multi Gold Lifting Cream (MEDIHEAL), Idebenone Sunblock (UltraV), Tone Up No Sebum Sunscreen EX SPF50+ PA++++ (INNISFREE).

These highlights are just a glimpse — SkinSeoul’s full catalog includes an even broader range of hard-to-find and competitively priced offerings, giving K-beauty fans a richer, more dynamic shopping experience than anywhere else.

“As global demand for K-beauty grows, Amazon has struggled to keep up with the pace and depth of selection. That’s where we come in,” the spokesperson added. “If you’ve seen it on Instagram or on Korean beauty YouTube — chances are, we have it, and we have it cheaper.”

NEW Zero Pore Pad 2.0 Renewal Inner Cover Clip (medicube)

About SkinSeoul



SkinSeoul is an AI-powered Korean beauty startup committed to making premium K-beauty accessible, personalized, and affordable for customers worldwide. With a curated selection of top-rated skincare products, smart recommendations, and exclusive deals, SkinSeoul is revolutionizing the online beauty shopping experience. The company leverages cutting-edge AI and data analytics to deliver tailored skincare solutions while maintaining a strong focus on privacy, transparency, and customer trust.







