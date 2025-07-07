Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 83,094 Ageas shares in the period from 30-06-2025 until 04-07-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|30-06-2025
|11,988
|686,533
|57.27
|57.10
|57.60
|01-07-2025
|19,380
|1,108,617
|57.20
|56.95
|57.60
|02-07-2025
|20,817
|1,181,196
|56.74
|56.55
|57.45
|03-07-2025
|16,585
|939,477
|56.65
|56.50
|56.90
|04-07-2025
|14,324
|813,181
|56.77
|56.60
|56.85
|Total
|83,094
|4,729,003
|56.91
|56.50
|57.60
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,634,869 shares for a total amount of EUR 184,146,051. This corresponds to 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment