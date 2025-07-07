Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 83,094 Ageas shares in the period from 30-06-2025 until 04-07-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
30-06-202511,988686,53357.2757.1057.60
01-07-202519,3801,108,61757.2056.9557.60
02-07-202520,8171,181,19656.7456.5557.45
03-07-202516,585939,47756.6556.5056.90
04-07-202514,324813,18156.7756.6056.85
Total83,0944,729,00356.9156.5057.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,634,869 shares for a total amount of EUR 184,146,051. This corresponds to 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

