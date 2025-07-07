Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 83,094 Ageas shares in the period from 30-06-2025 until 04-07-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 30-06-2025 11,988 686,533 57.27 57.10 57.60 01-07-2025 19,380 1,108,617 57.20 56.95 57.60 02-07-2025 20,817 1,181,196 56.74 56.55 57.45 03-07-2025 16,585 939,477 56.65 56.50 56.90 04-07-2025 14,324 813,181 56.77 56.60 56.85 Total 83,094 4,729,003 56.91 56.50 57.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,634,869 shares for a total amount of EUR 184,146,051. This corresponds to 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

