Ipsos strengthens its expertise in Germany with the acquisition of InMoment's Healthcare division

Paris, 7 July 2025 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of InMoment’s Healthcare division in Germany, enabling to bolster its expertise in this sector and generate further growth opportunities in the country.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: “We are pleased to welcome the experienced InMoment German Healthcare team to Ipsos, adding a new competence center for the Group’s Healthcare Service Line in Hamburg, complementing existing locations in Nuremberg, Munich and Frankfurt”

This acquisition will provide added value for Ipsos’ local and global clients in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sectors, who will benefit from a broader range of therapeutic area expertise and a more comprehensive methodological portfolio.

