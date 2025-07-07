LANA Health and Wellness Launches Global Franchise Model as It Prepares for International Expansion

Princeton, New Jersey, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LANA Health and Wellness, an expert in integrative wellness care, has announced the launch of its global franchise model. Known for blending nature’s healing principles with modern medical insights, the practice is expanding beyond its flagship location in Princeton, New Jersey. It’s now inviting investors, franchisees, and wellness entrepreneurs worldwide to join its mission.

“LANA began as my mission to heal and support people in their journey toward wellness,” says founder and CEO Najma Premnavaz. “After years of building and refining it from the ground up, I realized this concept was too impactful to keep within the confines of one location. This expansion is about empowering others to take this model and bring integrative healing to their communities.”

The newly unveiled franchised model is comprehensive, structured, and rooted in the same standards that have defined LANA’s original center. LANA, which stands for life of science (Ayurveda), esthetic treatments, natural products, and advanced technologies, intends to address the complex nuances of operating a holistic wellness center that bridges Eastern and Western modalities. The model aims to establish 15 centers across the United States in key urban markets including, but not limited to, New York, California, Florida, Virginia, and Texas.

These locations will serve as proof points that demonstrate the viability and adaptability of LANA’s integrative approach in diverse markets. They’ll also pave the way for international replication through master franchising, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, where Premnavaz has already received significant interest.



Each franchisee will own their location and receive an extensive franchise package, which includes proprietary business documentation, training for management and staff, operational procedures, marketing strategy guidance, and access to LANA’s exclusive line of sustainable wellness products, Naturalz New York. Franchisees will also benefit from LANA’s methodology and a flexible royalty structure that balances entrepreneurial independence and brand integrity.

To accommodate varying investor capacities and real estate availability, LANA offers three tiers of franchising opportunities. The most expansive option, LANA Lux, spans approximately 2,000 square feet and includes six to seven treatment rooms. It’s ideal for high-traffic areas or wellness-focused communities.

For mid-sized ventures, the LANA Wellness Loft offers 1,200 to 1,500 square feet of space with four treatment rooms. Meanwhile, the most accessible tier, LANA Pure Pod, is a compact model designed for smaller communities or single-owner operations. With two treatment rooms across 800 to 1,000 square feet, it offers a streamlined entry into the wellness market.

Premnavaz developed this franchising structure to accommodate various investment levels while ensuring that each center remains true to LANA’s dedication to integrating beauty, health, and wellness through thoughtful and natural care. LANA fulfills this mission through its comprehensive services.

The practice offers oncology spa services to support individuals undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment. These services include facials, massages, and body therapies. They’re all carefully tailored to help address the unique physical and emotional needs that arise during chemotherapy and radiation. LANA’s trained estheticians and therapists utilize gentle, non-invasive techniques and natural, nourishing ingredients to ease skin sensitivities, reduce stress, and promote healing.

LANA also offers treatments such as lymphatic drainage massage, Shirodhara, Pizhichil, and foot reflexology to offer holistic benefits. Its Ayurvedic treatments focus on restoring mind-body balance using personalized herbal remedies, dietary guidance, and practices like yoga and meditation, all based on an individual’s dosha.



For those seeking long-term beauty enhancements, LANA provides advanced hair treatments like PRP, LED therapy, and laser cap technology. It also offers advanced skincare treatments individually tailored to clients, aiming to reduce chronic issues such as rosacea, hyperpigmentation, or acne. Permanent cosmetic procedures are offered to enhance natural features or conceal imperfections. Overall, these services are crafted to help individuals find relief and nurture hope.

LANA’s expansion strategy reinforces its commitment to redefining what it means to care for the whole person, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, across cultures and continents. As the practice opens its doors to new investors and partners, it welcomes a global community to be part of a movement that prioritizes sustainable self-care, nature-based healing, and integrative health, helping people heal better and feel better.

