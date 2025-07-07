Toronto Pro Hockey Claim Championship at 36th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a riveting championship showdown at the 36th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament (“Brick Invitational” or the “Tournament”), Toronto Pro Hockey claimed victory over the BC Junior Canucks to win the 2025 Brick Cup with a final score of 2-1 during a double overtime game.

From June 30 to July 6, the 2025 Brick Invitational welcomed back elite young hockey players, ages nine and 10, from across North America to compete at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace. Recognized globally as one of the premier minor hockey tournaments, the annual tournament has become a launchpad for hundreds of athletes who have advanced to junior, collegiate and professional levels, including the NHL.

With the energy of an unforgettable NHL season still buzzing, the Ice Palace played host to 14 teams – 7 from Canada and 7 from the United States, offering fans an early look at hockey’s future stars.

“It has been an exciting past week getting to watch these talented young players compete for the Brick Cup,” said Craig Styles, Tournament Chairman. “A tournament and platform for youth players like no other, the atmosphere in the rink is truly incredible. We are honoured to continue to welcome back the game’s future stars and their families year after year.”

Founded 36 years ago by Bill Comrie, a passionate hockey supporter and founder of The Brick, the tournament was designed to challenge the top U11 hockey players in North America. Today, the Brick Invitational continues to deliver a world-class experience that not only sharpens players' skills but also creates lifelong friendships and memories. To date, more than 450 alumni have gone on to play in the NHL.

The Brick Invitational is made possible thanks to the dedication of countless volunteers, organizers and sponsors. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make the 2025 Tournament a success. Stay tuned for more details on the 2026 Brick Invitational, set to return June 29, 2026 at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.

