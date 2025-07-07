Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Silver Medal Available on July 14

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on July 14 at noon ET. Roosevelt was the Nation’s 26th President, serving from September 14, 1901, until March 4, 1909. Roosevelt took office following the assassination of President William McKinley, under whom he had served as Vice President. He is best known for preserving America’s natural resources and vastly expanding the national parks system.

Presidential Silver Medals are 99.9 percent fine silver, with each medal measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

This medal was produced under the authority of 31 U.S.C. § 5111(a)(2), which authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury (Secretary) to “prepare national medal dies and strike national and other medals if it does not interfere with regular minting operations but may not prepare private medal dies.”

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States contemporaneously with an official bronze medal issued by the Secretary and struck by the Mint. In 2018, the Mint began replicating the bronze presidential medal program in 99.9% fine silver.

The obverse (heads) design was created by Charles E. Barber, the 6th Chief Engraver of the Mint. The obverse depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “THEODORE ROOSEVELT.”

The reverse (tails) design was created by George T. Morgan and depicts Columbia with her right hand resting upon a column bearing a cinerary urn and devices symbolizing the authority of the United States with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Inscriptions are “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES SEP. 24, 1901” and “SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1905.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. Orders will be accepted at https://www.usmint.gov/theodore-roosevelt-presidential-silver-medal-S826.html (product code S826).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://www.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://www.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

Please visit https://www.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of July 14, 2025, at noon ET.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street) Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue) Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT; and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

