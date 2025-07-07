74Software: Half-Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Press Release



Half-Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Paris, July 7, 2025 – As regards the liquidity contract awarded by 74Software to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2025, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

15,512 shares;

996,585.86 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

19,820 shares;

838,684.39 euros in cash.

Over the period from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025, trading volumes represented:

36,191 shares for 1,138,124.19 euros purchased (1,002 executions);

40,499 shares for 1,289,318.95 euros sold (1,239 executions).

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.









Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

