News Release

July 7th, 2025

New 2025 British Lion 1oz Gold Bullion Coin Available for Pre-Order from Solomon Global

- Rare Royal Mint heraldic coin with a global mintage of just 5,000 available via gold specialist -

London - Solomon Global is proud to offer the PCGS Certified 2025 The British Lion 1oz Gold Coin - the first issue in the Royal Mint’s new bullion coin range – for pre-order today (July 7th).





This latest release, struck in 1 troy ounce of 999.9 fine gold to bullion standard, features one of Britain’s most iconic national emblems: the heraldic lion, a symbol of strength, courage, and pride. The reverse also incorporates a Union Flag surface animation, which adds a striking visual effect and provides an advanced layer of security, bringing together traditional British symbolism, enhanced aesthetics, and state-of-the-art minting technology. The obverse features the portrait of King Charles III, designed by sculptor Martin Jennings.



Limited to just 5,000 pieces worldwide, the coin is presented in a secure capsule and is exempt from both Capital Gains Tax and VAT for UK residents. With a new edition to follow in 2026, this release marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for investors and numismatists.

Solomon Global, which specialises in the supply of physical gold and silver for personal ownership, offers the PCGS Certified 2025 The British Lion 1oz Gold Bullion Coin now for pre-order here: https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2025-the-british-lion-1oz-gold-coin/. The coin is priced at approximately £3351 (price varies according to gold spot price).

“This is an exciting opportunity to secure the inaugural release in a fresh, rare and highly anticipated bullion offering from The Royal Mint,” said Paul Williams, Managing Director at Solomon Global. “Featuring the symbolic heraldic lion, this coin boasts historical significance and has strong investment appeal. With only 5,000 struck worldwide and exemption from Capital Gains Tax, it offers an exceptional combination of scarcity, heritage, and tax efficiency. As a trusted supplier of physical gold, we’re delighted to provide early access to a release that we expect to generate significant interest from both collectors and investors.”



Find out more about the long-term growth potential and increasing popularity of coin collecting here: https://solomon-global.com/master-investor-x-solomon-global-long-term-growth-potential-and-increasing-popularity-of-coin-collecting/



- Ends -

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024 and won 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

i





i Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.





Attachment