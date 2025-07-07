Alstom to provide 316 modern, comfortable commuter rail cars to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad

State-of-the-art M-9A vehicles will replace MTA’s oldest commuter cars

The vehicles will be produced at Alstom’s facilities in upstate New York

The base contract is valued at 2.0 billion euro (2.3 billion USD)





7 July 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announced today that it has received a notice of award for a 2.0 billion euro1 (2.3 billion USD) contract to manufacture 316 commuter rail cars for Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad, the commuter rail divisions of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The contract includes an option of up to 242 additional cars for a value of up to 1.3 billion euro (1.5 billion USD).

The M-9A passenger vehicles will replace 40-year-old M-3 cars, the oldest model operating on the commuter lines, and will offer a quieter, smoother and more reliable ride. The cars will feature USB charging ports, space for wheelchairs and accessible restrooms. Two sets of extra-wide doors on each side of the car will continue to ensure that passengers board and disembark quickly.

The contract is expected to create nearly 300 jobs across Alstom’s two production sites in upstate New York, many of which will be filled by members of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union. Alstom will assemble the trains in Hornell, in the Southern Tier, manufacturing the car body shells at the newly opened Plant 4, which was built expressly to “reshore” that activity to the U.S. The bogies (undercarriages) will be assembled at Alstom’s plant in Plattsburgh, in the Adirondack region. The propulsion system will be made by Alstom in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

“With the M-9A project, Alstom looks forward to delivering great commuter trains and good jobs for New Yorkers,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “We are grateful to the MTA for putting their trust in us and building on the long history that Alstom has with the MTA and with manufacturing state-of-the-art trains in America. These new trains not only provide passengers with greater comfort, convenience, and amenities; they will also be made in our New York factories, by New York labor. The investment the MTA makes in these train cars is an investment in local communities throughout the Empire State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Advanced manufacturing is a vital Upstate New York industry, and the recent state-of-the-art upgrades at Alstom's Hornell facility were made possible through strategic investments by the company and New York State. Those investments are paying dividends through the company's new MTA contract, and these 'Made in New York' rail cars will support jobs and regional economic growth while providing safe and reliable transportation.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “It’s ‘All aboard!’ for economic growth because Alstom is forging the future of American railcar manufacturing right here in Upstate New York. This new, huge contract to build Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North railcars for the MTA will inject a massive amount of economic energy into Upstate New York, creating 300 good-paying jobs for the Southern Tier and North Country. I’ve long fought to support Alstom’s growth in the Southern Tier from funding Amtrak’s programs that provided major work and grew jobs, to delivering 3.4 million USD2 in federal funding to support the construction of a new state-of-the-art car shell manufacturing facility. I will always fight to ensure Steuben County and Upstate NY have the resources they need to a national hub for passenger rail manufacturing.”

Senator Kristin Gillibrand said, “Public transit is the backbone of New York. These railcars for the LIRR and Metro-North will help provide New Yorkers with the fast, efficient, and resilient transportation system they need and create hundreds of new jobs Upstate. I look forward to continuing to fight for vital upgrades to our public transit systems, so all New Yorkers have access to the modern and reliable transportation they deserve.”

Representative Nick Langworthy said, “Alstom landing the MTA’s M-9A contract for the new Metro- North and LIRR fleets is a huge win for our region, creating hundreds of good-paying union jobs in Hornell and further cementing the Southern Tier as a national rail manufacturing leader. I applaud Alstom and the MTA for modernising transit while investing in New York’s workers and communities.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “I’ve long advocated for as much MTA capital spending to stay in New York State as possible because it only makes sense to have New York railcars built by hardworking New Yorkers in communities like Hornell. Alstom has proven to be a national leader in rail excellence and this contract is further proof that they will continue to be on the cutting-edge of rail manufacturing and job growth for years to come.”

State Senator Tom O’Mara said, “This new contract is continued great news for Alstom, the city of Hornell, and our entire Southern Tier region and New York State. It's a well-deserved and well-earned tribute to one of the world's finest manufacturing workforces at Alstom in Hornell, which continues to be recognized as a national leader for rail car manufacturing and highly valued for their dedication, excellence, and skill. We remain grateful for Alstom's commitment to our local workers and their families, for anchoring our regional economy in so many ways, and for standing as a great source of pride in our local communities.”

State Assembly member Andrew Hevesi said, “New and wide-reaching transit options have never been more necessary, and I’m glad to see state leadership prioritizing them with these investments. As we work to expand transit equity and efficiency, I look forward to continuing to work alongside my colleagues to support a full and effective rollout and congratulate all those who helped make this possible.”

State Assembly member Phil Palmesano said, “Alstom’s more than 150 million USD3 decade-long investment in New York continues to pay dividends for Hornell, upstate NY, the local workforce, and the rail industry in New York. MTA’s approval of the purchase of M-9A passenger railcars will create almost 300 important manufacturing jobs and increase its presence as the largest rail manufacturing facility in the United States. This is great news for Alstom, the state, Hornell, and the surrounding communities.”

About half of the rail cars (160) will be put into use by LIRR, the busiest commuter railroad in the country, and the others (156) by Metro-North, which serves the northern New York and Connecticut suburbs. They will bring the total number of commuter and subway cars that Alstom has produced for the MTA to approximately 5,400.

The new cars will meet the MTA’s latest cybersecurity standards to protect the train’s internal systems and external communications. All the vehicles will be electric multiple units (EMUs) and will not need a locomotive to propel them along electrified tracks.

Alstom has a significant presence across New York state, including offices in Rochester and Manhattan, an operations and maintenance services site for JFK AirTrain in Queens, manufacturing facilities in Hornell and Plattsburgh, and an overhaul and maintenance facility in Kanona. Its Hornell site has 170-year long history as a center for rail excellence and is the largest passenger rail manufacturing facility in the United States.

The M-9A passenger vehicles for New York are part of Alstom’s Adessia commuter rail portfolio. The backbone of urban life, Adessia commuter trains are one of the most sustainable means to travel across cities and suburbs. The wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches is available in single-deck or double-deck configurations and are suitable for all climatic conditions. They can run between 120-200 km/h (75-124 mph) on electrified as well as non-electrified networks. As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains with over 60 years of experience, Alstom is committed to enhancing sustainable operations and passenger experience even further. The strong presence of more than 40,000 rail cars sold to over 60 commuter systems in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas, and Australia enables over 20 million passengers comfortable, safe, and reliable travels on Adessia commuter trains, every day.

Alstom is a leading rolling stock and rail services provider in the U.S. It has delivered more than 12,000 new or renovated vehicles for domestic rail agencies, including those in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta, and New Jersey, and is currently building a new high-speed fleet for Amtrak. Alstom is also the number one provider and operator of automated people movers in the U.S. with a presence at 15 airports.

ALSTOM™ and Adessia™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

