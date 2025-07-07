Employbridge Announces Leadership Transition

ATLANTA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, today announced the appointment of William (“Bill”) Grubbs, a member of the Employbridge Board of Directors, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Grubbs succeeds Billy Milam, who served as CEO since 2021 and is transitioning to pursue other opportunities. To help ensure a smooth transition, Milam will serve as an advisor to Employbridge for a period of 60 days.

Grubbs brings more than 35 years of experience leading and scaling staffing and workforce solutions businesses. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare, the third largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and he previously held senior leadership positions at TrueBlue Inc., Volt, and SFN Group. Over the course of his career, Grubbs has consistently delivered profitable growth and value creation, with a particular emphasis on domestic workforce strategy, talent solutions, and operational excellence. He joined the Employbridge Board in April 2025 and will be working out of the company’s headquarters in Atlanta.

“Bill is a seasoned operator with deep roots in the staffing industry and a strong understanding of our business, and we are pleased to have him step into the role of Interim CEO,” said Robert Kalsow-Ramos, Chairman of the Board. “With decades of experience building resilient, scalable workforce businesses, Bill possesses a rare combination of operational rigor, industry expertise, and a people-first leadership approach that aligns closely with the company’s mission and momentum. With Bill at the helm and the support of the talented Employbridge team, we are confident in a smooth transition and the continuation and acceleration of the company’s strategy. I believe Employbridge will continue to deepen its role as a trusted partner to America’s industrial supply chain and deliver on its commitment to helping people and organizations perform today and thrive tomorrow.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this role and work alongside the talented Employbridge team as we work to execute our strategy and strengthen our leadership position and partnerships across the industrial labor market,” said Grubbs. “Employbridge plays a critical role in the lives of thousands of workers and clients every day – connecting people with meaningful work and helping businesses build scalable, productive, and compliant workforces. I intend to harness my experiences in workforce solutions to guide Employbridge as it continues advancing its technology and talent solutions to meet the evolving needs of the workforce.”

“On behalf of the Board and all of Employbridge, I would like to thank Billy for his contributions to the company,” added Kalsow-Ramos. “In addition to leading pivotal digital and workforce advancement initiatives, Billy’s tenure as CEO has been marked by a strong dedication to colleagues, talent, clients, and communities. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Employbridge during a time of meaningful growth and transformation,” said Milam. “I’m grateful for the tremendous support from my Employbridge colleagues these last four years. Throughout our time together, I was constantly inspired by their grit, resilience, and willingness to go above and beyond to serve our clients, our talent, and one another. My role in supporting them will remain a highlight of my career. I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

About Employbridge

Employbridge is the largest industrial staffing firm in the United States. Combining the advantages of national scale and local expertise with the speed and efficiency of its Bluecrew digital platform, the company puts more than 440,000 talent to work annually across a network of approximately 300 offices in 48 states. In 2024, Employbridge served 17,000 customers across the supply chain ecosystem in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and energy. In addition to authoring the largest survey of U.S. hourly workers for almost twenty years, The Voice of the American Workforce, Employbridge is helping close the country’s skills gap by providing career training to 20,000 talent through its Bridge to Better program. Employbridge’s family of brands includes ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Media Contact

Kate Thompson / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Employbridge-JF@joelefrank.com

(212) 355-4449