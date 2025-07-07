Arclaim Secures $3 Million in Series A Funding to Transform DeFi Staking; Total Value Locked Reaches $150M

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arclaim, a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) staking, has successfully raised $3 million in a Series A funding round. While the investors remain private, this significant funding reflects growing confidence in Arclaim’s ability to revolutionize the staking ecosystem. With state-of-the-art technology, multi-chain compatibility, and a user-focused design, Arclaim is rapidly emerging as the go-to platform for secure and flexible staking solutions globally.





Innovating DeFi Staking

At the heart of Arclaim’s success is its advanced multi-chain staking platform, supporting over 10 major blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH), Aptos (APT), and Optimism (OP). By offering a variety of staking options, Arclaim empowers users to maximize returns while effectively managing risk, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and seasoned investors.

The platform continuously evolves, introducing intuitive features that streamline staking processes for retail and institutional users alike. With a robust roadmap focused on innovation and user satisfaction, Arclaim is driving the future of DeFi staking.





A Vision for the Future

As a trailblazer in DeFi, Arclaim envisions a future where staking is accessible, secure, and highly profitable for all. By addressing user challenges and simplifying complex processes, the platform is positioning itself as a transformative force in the industry. Arclaim’s commitment to innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving DeFi landscape.





Prioritizing Security: Bug Bounty Program

Arclaim has introduced a Bug Bounty Program offering rewards of up to $100,000 for discovering platform vulnerabilities. This initiative encourages collaboration with global developers and security experts, ensuring that the platform remains secure and reliable. By prioritizing user asset safety, Arclaim builds trust and sets a high standard for security in the DeFi ecosystem.





Scaling Globally and Redefining Standards

With $3 million in Series A funding, Arclaim intends to expand its global footprint, strengthen its presence in key markets, and grow its diverse user base. The funds will fuel infrastructure improvements, the introduction of innovative features, and scaling efforts to meet the growing demands of DeFi users worldwide.

By focusing on scalability, technological innovation, and empowering users, Arclaim is redefining benchmarks for DeFi staking. Its commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and user-friendly solutions solidifies its position as a leader in the decentralized finance ecosystem.





About Arclaim

Arclaim is a decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform designed to simplify and enhance the staking experience. Supporting over 10 major blockchain networks, Arclaim provides secure, flexible, and high-yield staking opportunities. With a strong emphasis on innovation, security, and user experience, Arclaim is setting new standards for DeFi staking and reshaping the industry.

Explore Arclaim’s platform at: https://arclaim.com/

