Totoy Corp. Unveils Bold Vision to Redefine Kids’ Entertainment with A.I. and Heartfelt Storytelling

SEOUL, South Korea, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a media landscape where children's attention is increasingly divided, Totoy Corp. is standing out as a transformative force. Founded in New York, the entertainment company behind the beloved animated series José Totoy is rewriting the rules of children’s content by blending heartwarming storytelling, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and a deep educational mission into a powerful global brand.





What began as an independent digital series has become a breakout global phenomenon. José Totoy is now streamed in over 30 languages, with more than 3 billion views and a fanbase of over 47 million followers. It consistently ranks among the top preschool shows on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, particularly across Latin America, and is gaining momentum in global markets. The series is praised for its sensitive animation, emotionally rich stories, and characters that children genuinely connect with. And now, Totoy Corp is preparing to take the brand even further—into new formats, technologies, and global audiences.

Now represented by The Gersh Agency, Totoy Corp. is entering an ambitious new phase of growth, combining creativity, emerging technology, and a deep commitment to childhood development. The expansion includes a feature-length animated film, a strategy for international growth through interactive learning experiences, and the rollout of adaptive A.I. tools designed for personalized emotional learning. At the heart of this evolution is a focus on emotion-aware technology, interactive companions for emotional growth, and purpose-driven storytelling. These innovations reflect Totoy’s broader mission: to build tools that nurture empathy and imagination while creating a scalable storytelling ecosystem grounded in emotional intelligence. More than an entertainment brand, Totoy is positioning itself as an interactive IP with multi-platform potential—bringing values-driven tech to a new generation of families. It’s where A.I. meets emotional storytelling at scale.

Co-founder André Vaz describes Totoy as much more than a cartoon character. He sees it as a mentor, a companion, and a mirror of a child’s dreams. For Vaz and his team, Totoy’s mission is to help children around the world awaken their potential by offering stories and tools that reflect their lived experiences and promote meaningful learning. Each episode of José Totoy addresses real-life challenges—like managing emotions, making friends, and understanding health—while fostering essential soft skills such as empathy, collaboration, and emotional resilience in a way that is accessible, nurturing, and transformative.

What truly sets Totoy apart is its commitment to building a meaningful, values-driven brand. Every storyline, every lyric, and every product is created with a long-term vision of impact. As the company expands, it is actively collaborating with educators, museums, and innovators across the globe to create localized content that respects regional cultures while maintaining universal themes of kindness, resilience, and curiosity. These collaborations aim to close the gap in educational equity by delivering quality content to underserved communities and emerging markets, ensuring that every child, regardless of geography, can experience the Totoy magic.

Totoy Corp. is currently developing its first major motion picture, a cinematic expansion of the José Totoy universe that will retain the brand’s emotional depth while reaching new audiences. With major streaming platforms, distributors, and merchandise partners already showing interest, industry experts are calling Totoy “the next Peppa Pig meets Pixar.” But for co-founder Isa Albuquerque, success is measured in something more lasting than numbers. She emphasizes that the real goal is to create content that shapes a generation—where being smart is cool, being kind is powerful, and learning is a joyful, everyday adventure.

As Totoy continues its journey, it brings with it a powerful blend of technology, creativity, and soul. This isn’t just the rise of another children’s brand—it’s the beginning of a new era in global entertainment. One where stories shape minds, and A.I. helps dreams take flight.

About Totoy Corp.

Totoy Corp. is a global children’s entertainment and education company redefining the future of kids’ content through emotionally engaging storytelling and cutting-edge technology. Founded in New York, the company is best known for its animated hit José Totoy, which has surpassed 3 billion views and gained over 47 million followers across more than 30 languages. With a mission to blend powerful storytelling, emotional impact, and intelligent technology to create stories that transform, Totoy Corp. integrates A.I.-powered tools and culturally diverse narratives to deliver meaningful experiences to young audiences around the world — turning screen time into smart, purposeful play.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Totoy Corp.

Contact Person: Isa Albuquerque

Email: isa.vaal@totoy.tech

Address: 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Website: www.totoy.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Totoy Corp. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c28c5622-d51b-4e7a-a9e7-351670875c8d