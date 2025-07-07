National Music Centre Launches Exhibition Honouring Centenary of Global Jazz Icon Oscar Peterson

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is set to unveil its next major exhibition, Timeless: 100 years of Oscar Peterson, commemorating the centenary of one of Canada’s greatest musical legends. Opening on July 16, 2025 – nearly 100 years since Oscar Peterson was born – the exhibition celebrates the extraordinary life, music, and legacy of the virtuosic jazz pianist, composer, and humanitarian who captivated audiences around the world.

With a career that spanned over six decades, Oscar Peterson stands as one of Canada’s most celebrated and decorated artists. As the first artist inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1978, and the recipient of countless accolades, including the prestigious Glenn Gould Prize and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Peterson's contributions to music have earned him unparalleled recognition both nationally and internationally. His influence can be traced across generations of artists, from Herbie Hancock to Diana Krall, and many more.

This ambitious exhibition explores the artist’s remarkable journey, from his early days surrounded by music in Montreal’s Black working-class Little Burgundy neighbourhood to his rise as a jazz powerhouse, composer, and advocate for civil rights and music education. Through archival materials, interviews, instruments, awards, personal artifacts, and multimedia installations, visitors will be immersed into the world of a man affectionately known as “The Maharaja of the Keyboard” and “The Man with Four Hands.”

The launch of the exhibition coincides with global celebrations marking what would have been Oscar Peterson’s 100th birthday. In collaboration with the Peterson family and estate, the NMC exhibition is the most comprehensive tribute ever presented of the artist’s life and work.

“Oscar wasn’t just a jazz pianist, he was a mentor, a trailblazer, and a force for social change,” said Kelly Peterson, widow of the late jazz great. “This exhibition captures the heart of who he was as a musician, and as a human being. I’ve had the privilege of working with the National Music Centre for well over a decade – before the building even broke ground. It’s very exciting to now have the full breadth of Oscar’s collection being shared with the public, allowing people to see some aspects of Oscar they did not know, and might not expect. It is my hope that by celebrating and honouring the 100th anniversary of his birth in this way, people will feel they know more about Oscar, that they have a fuller understanding of the artist and the man he was.”

Highlights of the exhibition include musical instruments from Oscar Peterson’s home studio, showcasing vintage synthesizers, electronic instruments, and recording gear that illustrate his pioneering use and early adoption of electronic music technology. Visitors can also explore mesmerizing performance footage; the story behind “Hymn to Freedom,” a powerful piece that became an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement; and a kids' zone featuring a curated playlist for children with interactive instruments designed to inspire young music lovers.

To further commemorate Oscar Peterson’s centenary this August, NMC will present a special lineup of programming in his honour. On August 15, Peterson’s birthday, NMC will host an evening performance with Andy Milne, a JUNO Award-winning Canadian jazz pianist and former student of Peterson. Tickets are on sale now at studiobell.ca/whats-on.

The celebration continues on August 16, with Milne leading a fireside chat discussing Peterson’s artistic influence, along with Calgary jazz pianist Sheldon Zandboer performing live to showcase the timeless works of Oscar Peterson. Included with regular paid admission, this programming invites visitors to explore the exhibition while experiencing Peterson’s music brought to life.

“Oscar Peterson was a pioneering Canadian artist who redefined what was possible with the piano,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “His story is admired around the world and is one of brilliance, resilience, and innovation, and we're honoured to present his legacy in a way that educates, inspires, and moves people.”

Timeless: 100 Years of Oscar Peterson is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, and will run from July 16, 2025 until July 2026. For more information on hours and admission, visit studiobell.ca/general-admission.

Thanks to the Radomski Foundation for supporting the Oscar Peterson exhibition and live programs.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

Media contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Manager, PR and Marketing

T. 403.543.5123

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76cdcc67-2fee-4a23-8f80-d94b8a282589