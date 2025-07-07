quA-ymn Solar Facility Achieves Commercial Operations Date

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- shQUAQUash Energy Limited Partnership, an entity created by the member communities of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC), and BluEarth Renewables (BluEarth) announced today that the quA-ymn Solar Project is now fully operational. The project achieved its commercial operations date (COD) on June 19, on schedule and within budget.

“The quA-ymn Solar Project is beneficial to the Nlaka'pamux in myriad ways and confirms that the disciplined and principled approach of the NNTC best protects and advances Nlaka'pamux title and rights,” said Chief Matt Pasco, Chair and Title Protector, Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council. “Utility projects such as quA-ymn provide predictable funds over a long time period which allows Nlaka'pamux to develop long-term plans.”

NNTC began development work on this project in 2011, and a partnership was formed with BluEarth in 2019. The project is located on 24 hectares (60 acres) of reclaimed land 50 km southwest of Kamloops, B.C. within the District of Logan Lake.

quA-ymn Solar Facility is the province’s first major commercial solar facility and largest solar installation to-date. A total of 39,000 solar panels will produce enough energy to power more than 2,400 homes annually for up to 40 years. Additionally, the facility will provide employment and other economic benefits for the region.

“We are proud to have been invited to partner with shQUAQUash Energy and of what we have accomplished together with this facility,” said Grant Arnold, President & CEO, BluEarth Renewables. “We worked closely with the Nation through every stage of development, sharing the risks and cost of our joint venture, and now we are partnered to provide ongoing, long-term economic benefits to the region.”

The development of this project was financed by the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future™ by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading independent power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 780 MW AC (gross) in operation, under construction, or with a power purchase agreement and over 7 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. In addition, we provide third-party operating support for over 300 MW of wind and solar across North America.

About NNTC

The Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal Council is a governing body of the Nlaka'pamux Nation. Established in the early 1980s, NNTC exists to protect and advance the title and rights of the Nlaka'pamux Nation. NNTC is guided by the wisdom of ancestors and elders, by the Nlaka'pamux Resolution on Natural Resources and by the fundamental law: Take care of the land and the land will take care of you. The communal nature of title and rights informs the work of the NNTC and involves land and natural resources, jurisdiction, economic independence, cultural resources, and health and well-being. The principled and disciplined approach of the NNTC has remained consistent for over 40 years.

