GOAT Network Opens Pre-TGE Access to Community, with Aspecta AI BuildKey Surging Nearly 5x to $115M FDV

GOAT Network has announced the success of its most recent community launchpad project, Aspecta AI BuildKey , which has surged nearly 5x since launch, reaching an implied FDV of $115 million. Trading will remain open until just before its upcoming TGE.

Against a backdrop of most crypto projects restricting pre-market gains to institutional players, GOAT’s community-first launchpad model provides direct access to early-stage opportunities and upside, with no insider credentials required. Several additional launchpad events are planned, creating a continuous stream of curated, real-yield exposure for everyday crypto users.

More than just a launchpad, GOAT Network is building an on-chain financial stack around BTC. The platform empowers holders to earn yield on their Bitcoin via a carefully selected suite of risk-adjusted BTCFi strategies, bringing real DeFi utility to a traditionally underutilized asset.

The announcement follows the recent launch of GOAT Network’s BTC Yield Dashboard, the world’s first suite of sustainable, chain-level Bitcoin yield products, making it the only blockchain network offering real BTC yield, without centralized custody or expensive mining rigs.

GOAT Network is empowering holders to earn yield directly on their BTC, across a curated suite of risk-adjusted BTCFi products (GOAT Safebox, BTCB/DOGEB Vault, Sequencer PoS Staking and BTC Lending). Whether you’re a no-compromise BTC maximalist or a DeFi-native investor seeking higher returns, GOAT Network gives you access to true yield, in real BTC, across a range of protocols built for safety, flexibility and scale.

GOAT Network stands alone in offering native BTC rewards on-chain, no synthetic assets, no bridges required and no centralized risks. Unlike traditional DeFi or mining models, GOAT delivers transparent, decentralized BTCFi infrastructure, powered by the network’s one-of-a-kind multi-asset PoS architecture and the only decentralized sequencer network in Bitcoin’s orbit.

“In an industry where early-stage opportunities are often gated for VCs and high-net-worth insiders, GOAT Network is taking a radically different approach,” said Kevin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Network. “We’re showcasing that early-stage upside doesn’t have to be exclusive, putting power and profit into the hands of the community.”

Designed for Bitcoin purists, GOAT Safebox is a non-custodial, risk-free yield product offering 2% APY in native BTC. Users can lock BTC for 3 months via a secure enterprise-grade timelock, without bridges or DeFi exposure, just protocol-guaranteed returns, powered by sequencer rewards.

GOAT Network also welcomes holders of “People’s Coins” like BTC and Dogecoin via the Stakestone BTCB/DOGEB Vault , geared towards DeFi users looking for reliable yield with minimal risk. Users can deposit BTCB or DOGEB on BNB Chain and earn a 5% APY, backed by real gas fees and sequencer rewards.

Through a collaboration with Artemis Finance , GOAT Network also offers permissionless PoS staking of BTC, BTCB and DOGEB. Users can stake to support the only decentralized sequencer network in the BTC ecosystem, in the process earning BTC yield of at least 10%, along with additional yield in future GOATED token rewards. Due to high on-chain transaction activity, Artemis is currently delivering BTC yield of more than 40%, with total APY of more than 140%. These APYs are driven by sequencer rewards, BTC gas fees, and MEV. Liquid staking on GOAT also allows users to unstake at any time, with no lock-in.

GOAT Network’s lending protocol Avalon Finance unlocks true capital efficiency for BTC holders, enabling users to borrow against BTC with flexible terms – then deploy that BTC into higher-yield BTCFi dApps such as Artemis. Users may also borrow USDC, USDT, or ETH with Avalon, on GOAT Network. Avalon’s customizable risk and reward profiles enable seasoned users to optimize returns while maintaining access to liquidity.

Check out the dashboard of BTCFi products at yield.goat.network .

For more information visit: https://www.goat.network/

Follow GOAT Network on X: https://x.com/GOATRollup

View the GOAT BitVM2 Whitepaper here .

About GOAT Network

GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin’s first Decentralized Sequencer network.

