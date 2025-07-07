Seattle, USA , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BSTR Miner, a global provider of cloud mining services, today announced operational updates and reported user profitability metrics for its enhanced Dogecoin (DOGE) cloud mining platform. The company attributes recent efficiency gains to infrastructure upgrades focused on AI-driven hashrate optimization and the integration of modular renewable energy sources. These improvements coincide with increased market activity surrounding Dogecoin, driven by developments such as X Payments integration and ETF speculation, potentially offering BSTR Miner's user base opportunities within the current market environment.

01: Infrastructure Focus: AI Optimization and Renewable Energy Integration

BSTR Miner's 2025 infrastructure initiative addressed operational challenges common in cryptocurrency mining, including energy consumption and hardware cost volatility. Key upgrades include:

A proprietary AI hashrate scheduler designed to dynamically allocate computing resources across Dogecoin mining pools based on real-time profitability indicators.

Deployment of modular clean energy systems (solar/wind) aimed at reducing operational costs. The company reports these systems have contributed to a reduction in operational expenditures.

Savings generated from efficiency improvements are reflected in user earnings potential, according to the company.

"Our technology continuously evaluates factors like energy cost and pool efficiency, allowing for resource allocation adjustments," stated BSTR Miner's CEO. "Combining AI optimization with our commitment to renewable energy sources aims to provide a more sustainable and potentially cost-effective mining solution for users."

Security protocols include storing a significant portion of digital assets in multisignature cold wallets and utilizing the Arcium Protocol for real-time auditing to ensure transparency in payouts.

02: Tiered Cloud Mining Contract Options

BSTR Miner offers various Dogecoin cloud mining contract durations to cater to different user preferences:

Click here to view complete contract details

New users receive a $10 bonus in mining credit upon registration. The platform also features a referral program offering tiered commissions.

03: User Adoption and Platform Experience

User feedback, including platform ratings (e.g., reported 4.7/5 on Trustpilot [https://www.trustpilot.com/review/bstrminer.com]), highlights aspects like the automated daily settlement process. User testimonials describe experiences such as efficient withdrawal times.

Recognizing cryptocurrency price volatility, particularly around events like the X Payments beta launch, BSTR Miner's platform incorporates a multi-currency capability. This feature is designed to automatically reallocate a portion of resources to mine other cryptocurrencies (e.g.,USDT-TRC20、BTC、ETH、LTC、USDC、XRP、USDT-ERC20、BCH、DOGE、SOL（Solana）) during periods of significant DOGE price fluctuation, as a potential hedging mechanism.

04: Accessibility and Service Model

BSTR Miner emphasizes accessibility:

"Our upgraded platform aims to lower the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency mining," noted BSTR Miner's CTO. "By managing the complex infrastructure, we allow users to participate without needing specialized hardware or deep technical expertise."

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is a U.K.-headquartered cloud mining service provider with a global user base. The company reports managing significant daily computational power (hashrate). BSTR Miner states it has received strategic investment backing and supports mining for a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH),USDT-TRC20、LTC、USDC、XRP、USDT-ERC20、BCH、SOL（Solana） and Dogecoin (DOGE). Its stated mission is to utilize technology, including AI optimization and sustainable energy solutions, to broaden access to cryptocurrency mining.

