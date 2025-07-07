Summer’s Last Dance Announces Full Lineup for Chicago’s Hottest End-of-Summer Music Festival

Bridgeview, IL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer’s Last Dance, Chicago’s hottest end-of-summer music festival, has announced its most impressive lineup yet for the upcoming event on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Set in the vibrant locale of Bridgeview, IL, just outside Chicago, the festival promises an unforgettable day of music, art, and culture.





Summer’s Last Dance Festival logo, representing one of Chicago’s top end-of-summer music and arts events.

This year’s festival will feature an electrifying array of headliners, including KSHMR, Sickick, Cheat Codes, The Knocks, Waka Flocka Flame, Slushii, Destructo, and Tommy Sunshine. In addition, the festival will host a full Hood Politics stage takeover with performances by DJ Susan, Marshall Jefferson, and LOVRA, alongside regional favorites like Lisa Pizza, Nikho, and DangerWayne.

Summer’s Last Dance is renowned for blending high-energy music with immersive art installations, diverse food vendors, and unique stage environments, making it one of Chicago's most anticipated end of summer festivals. Fans from across the Chicago metro area and beyond are expected to gather for this extraordinary celebration.

"This year’s lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering an unparalleled festival experience," said Bobby De Maria, CEO of Summer’s Last Dance. "We’re thrilled to bring together such a diverse group of artists and create a space where music lovers can unite and celebrate the end of summer in style."

Attendees can explore the official lineup and get tickets here to ensure they don’t miss out on what promises to be a landmark event in the festival’s history.

Summer’s Last Dance continues to attract music enthusiasts from across the Midwest and beyond, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event. Get Your Tickets Now — Don’t Miss This One-Day Festival Experience.





About Summer's Last Dance Music And Arts Festival



Summer’s Last Dance Music And Arts Festival is Chicago’s hottest end-of-summer music and arts festival, bringing together top-tier talent, immersive art, and high-energy experiences for one unforgettable day. Held annually in Bridgeview, IL, the festival attracts music lovers from across the Midwest and beyond.

