Rastegar Capital CEO Ari Rastegar to Appear on Bloomberg TV’s July 8 to Discuss Geopolitics, Y’all Street & More

Austin, Texas, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company, will appear live on Open Interest with Matt Miller this Tuesday, July 8, on Bloomberg TV. The nationally syndicated show, known for spotlighting influential CEOs, will feature Rastegar in a candid conversation covering geopolitics, personal history, and the seismic financial shift underway in the United States.

Born into an Iranian family that fled persecution during the revolution, Ari will share how his family's flight from Tehran to Texas shaped his entrepreneurial grit to become a billionaire business mogul in real estate development.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, including the recent U.S. airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Ari will weigh in on how American foreign policy is altering the landscape of international business and investment. ''The real cost of conflict isn't just political-it's economic. What happens in Tehran doesn't stay in Tehran anymore," he notes.

Rastegar will also dive into one of the biggest underreported financial stories of the decade: the Chicago Stock Exchange's relocation to Dallas. ''This is more than a zip code change. Wall Street is heading south-and we call it Y'all Street. It's the decentralization of capital, and it's just getting started.''

A self-made investor and bestselling author of The Gift of Failure, Rastegar is no stranger to turning adversity into advantage. His appearance promises to fuse insight, authenticity, and a clear-eyed vision for the future of erican capitalism.

Watch Ari Rastegar on Bloomberg TV's Open Interest with Matt Miller -Tuesday, July 8, 10:30am.

Media Contact:

Ashley Jones ashley@rastegarcapital.com 646.351.2743 Keith Jones keith@rastegarcapital.com 954.205.4728

Visit Rastegar at www.raste garcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.



