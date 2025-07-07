Driven by DRML Miner cloud mining contracts, XRP creates new investment opportunities and jointly opens up a new era of cloud mining

New York, NY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over the past 30 days, XRP has been trading in a narrow range of $2.1 to $2.40, and has struggled to break through the $2.60 resistance level. During this period of consolidation, DRML Miner launched its innovative XRP cloud mining contract, which quickly attracted widespread attention from long-term holders and new market participants.

Despite some bearish signals in the market, including a decline in XRP Ledger network activity, a decrease in futures open interest, and continued technical weakness, DRML Miner's product launch has injected new vitality into the XRP ecosystem.



Visit DRML Miner official website: https://drmlminers.com/



Breaking the Rules: Cloud Mining Designed for XRP

Unlike traditional mining methods that rely on Proof of Work (PoW), XRP uses a consensus protocol, which makes standard mining technology inapplicable. To meet this challenge, DRML Miner pioneered a simulated cloud mining model that enables users to earn XRP rewards through structured mining contracts.



DRML Miner is a remote digital asset mining platform that allows users to rent DRML Miner's high-performance and environmentally friendly infrastructure to obtain computing power. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL, eliminating technical and financial barriers, making it easier than ever for users to earn passive income.



Key features of DRML Miner's XRP cloud mining contracts

- No hardware required: Get started without any equipment or setup

- Daily payouts: Receive predictable mining rewards every day

- Secure custody: Assets are protected by enterprise-grade security protocols

- Flexible contract terms: Choose the terms that match your investment strategy



Flexible Mining Plans for Every Investor

DRML Miner offers over 11 contract options to suit a variety of budgets and risk appetites. Highlights include:

$10 Mining Contract - 1-Day Term - Earn $0.6 Daily

$100 Mining Contract - 2-Day Term - Earn $3.5 Daily

$1,000 Mining Contract - 10-Day Term - Earn $13.5 Daily

$5,000 Mining Contract - 30-Day Term - Earn $77.50 Daily.

These contracts offer long-term XRP holders a practical way to stay active during market consolidations or pullbacks while still earning solid returns.



Click here to view the mining contract



How are DRML Miner's XRP mining contracts different?

- 100% remote access: no hardware, no technical skills required - just log in and start

- Capital protection: full principal returned at the end of each contract

- AI profitability: smart optimization helps maintain earnings even in stagnant markets

- Daily rewards: steady XRP payouts support continuous cash flow and reduce risk



New users also get a $10 sign-up bonus and daily login rewards, making it even easier for you to start earning money right away.



A spokesperson for DRML Miner said: DRML Miner's timely launch of this product may be a catalyst for XRP to overcome the current market stagnation. It boosts investor sentiment and stimulates new demand in the spot and derivatives markets. The product is designed to be consistent with XRP's architecture while providing users with real and transparent value.



How to start mining on DRML Miner

Sign up – Sign up to get a $10 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily login bonus Choose a contract – Use your bonus to activate a plan, or choose a plan that suits your goals Start mining – DRML Miner handles the process and automatically credits your rewards

About DRML Miner

Since its founding in 2018, DRML Miner has been on a mission to redefine the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the past, mining often required expertise, expensive hardware, and low electricity costs. DRML Miner eliminates these barriers, making it easy for anyone to mine XRP, BTC, SOL, or DOGE without a complicated learning process or high initial investment fees.

For ordinary users, DRML Miner provides a real and viable way to help them increase their cryptocurrency assets, earn passive income, and invest more confidently in volatile markets.

Explore the new future of XRP mining. Please visit: https://https://drmlminers.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance or trading recommendations. Activities such as staking involve market volatility, regulatory uncertainty and technical risks. Investors are strongly advised to conduct comprehensive due diligence and consult independent financial or legal experts before making any decision.