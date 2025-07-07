PS Miner Positions for Growth Amidst Expanding Crypto Acceptance and Demand





London, UK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS Miner, the world's leading cloud mining platform , is strategically positioning itself to expand in response to growing demand for digital assets and increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies globally. With Bitcoin gaining widespread mainstream adoption, including its endorsement by Elon Musk’s “American Party,” PS Miner is capitalizing on the surge in digital currency investments, making it easier than ever for users to participate in cryptocurrency mining.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, recently announced that his pro-tech centrist political party would accept Bitcoin. Musk, a long-time advocate for cryptocurrency, has been instrumental in elevating the acceptance of Bitcoin, and his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, continue to hold substantial BTC reserves. As the cryptocurrency industry transitions from speculative hype to real-world applications, platforms like PS Miner are emerging as practical tools for users to easily participate in the mining process.

“Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have evolved at an unprecedented rate, and PS Miner has evolved right alongside them,” said the Spokesperson of PS Miner. “As the crypto industry moves beyond early speculation and enters the realm of real-world usage, cloud mining is proving to be the simplest, most accessible way for users to earn passive income without the need for complex hardware setups or technical expertise. We’re proud to be a part of this wave of innovation, helping individuals mine and manage cryptocurrencies effortlessly.”

PS Miner offers a streamlined cloud mining experience where users can purchase mining contracts online without the hassle of buying or maintaining hardware. Through the platform’s easy-to-use interface, individuals can mine popular digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, simply by registering and selecting a mining contract. This accessibility makes it possible for both novice and experienced users to earn stable daily returns from the cryptocurrency market.

The platform offers an intuitive process where users can register within minutes, receive an immediate reward upon registration, and start mining with just one click. Daily mining outputs are automatically settled and can be withdrawn to personal crypto wallets at any time, providing a hassle-free and secure method to generate passive income. PS Miner also ensures that its operations are environmentally friendly, optimising energy consumption and contributing to sustainable mining practices.

With the cryptocurrency landscape becoming increasingly integrated into various sectors, PS Miner is positioned to ride the wave of adoption, offering an efficient, low-risk investment tool for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to make cryptocurrency mining more user-friendly and secure,” continued the Spokesperson. “With PS Miner, users can begin mining with just a few clicks. It’s a seamless, automated process that connects directly to a global network of computing power. The flexibility of cloud mining means users can manage their crypto assets from anywhere, at any time, using only their mobile devices.”

For more information, visit www.psminer.com or download the PS Miner app to get started with cloud mining today.

Contact Information:

Name: Amy Wilson

Email: info@psminer.com

Website: https://psminer.com

App Download: Available in Google Play & Apple App Store

About PS Miner:

PS Miner is a leading cloud mining platform offering a simple, reliable, and environmentally conscious solution for mining digital currencies. With its user-friendly app and secure services, PS Miner enables anyone, regardless of their technical knowledge, to easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and grow their digital asset portfolio.

###





Attachment