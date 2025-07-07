Little Pepe Raises $4 Million in Presale and Unveils Layer 2 Blockchain for Meme Coin Ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe, a new entrant in the crypto space blending meme culture with scalable blockchain infrastructure, today announced it has successfully raised $4 million in its presale and launched a custom EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. The milestone marks a major step forward for the project as it positions itself as a next-generation meme coin ecosystem on Ethereum’s Layer 2 landscape.

The presale, currently in its fourth phase, has seen increasing investor demand, with tokens priced at $0.0013 and available exclusively via the project’s website: LittlePepe.com. The funds raised are being used to further develop the Little Pepe Layer 2 network, which is now operational and optimized for fast, low-cost transactions.

“Most meme tokens exist as basic ERC-20 assets. We’ve taken it a step further by creating a fully functioning Layer 2 chain designed specifically for meme-based applications,” said a spokesperson for Little Pepe. “This infrastructure is what sets us apart.”

Custom Layer 2 Blockchain Built for Memes

The Little Pepe blockchain is a dedicated Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain that brings high speed, minimal fees, and seamless developer compatibility to the meme coin space. Designed with scalability and community use in mind, the network aims to support social dApps, NFT platforms, and other meme-driven utilities, offering developers a purpose-built alternative to congested mainnets.

Unlike many meme coins that rely purely on social media hype, Little Pepe’s approach is centered on building an actual ecosystem—complete with EVM compatibility and room for technical growth.

Organic Growth and Community Momentum

In contrast to high-budget token launches, Little Pepe has opted for an organic growth model fueled by grassroots support on platforms like Telegram and X (formerly Twitter). The project’s community-first approach has attracted attention across crypto circles for its blend of humor, utility, and long-term potential.

A New Category: Infrastructure-Backed Meme Coins

Little Pepe is part of a rising trend of “infrastructure-backed meme tokens,” combining internet culture with robust blockchain architecture. The project continues to embrace its fun, irreverent identity—complete with Pepe-inspired visuals—while building serious tools for long-term growth.

“People don’t expect meme coins to come with their own chain. We’re changing that expectation,” the spokesperson added.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain project designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and developer flexibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by the $LILPEPE token. Its mission is to create a meme coin environment where community engagement meets serious tech innovation.

