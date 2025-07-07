Smarter Mining Begins Now: HashFly Launches Groundbreaking AI Cloud Mining Platform for Smarter, Safer Crypto Growth

London, UK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HashFly, a global leader in cloud mining solutions since 2013, today announced the official launch of its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform, marking a major leap forward in the evolution of intelligent, secure, and accessible cryptocurrency mining.

The newly upgraded platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to optimize mining efficiency, risk management, and profit stability—empowering both novice and professional users to achieve daily crypto earnings without the traditional complexities of hardware setup, technical skills, or market volatility.

AI-Powered Mining for the Next Generation

HashFly’s AI engine is designed to automatically adjust mining strategies in real-time based on current network difficulty, market trends, and power usage, ensuring maximum profitability and uptime. Whether mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other popular cryptocurrencies, users benefit from smart allocation, predictive analytics, and enhanced energy efficiency.

“HashFly has always focused on making crypto mining simple and rewarding,” said Ethan Moore, CTO of HashFly. “With the integration of AI, we’re unlocking a smarter and safer way for users to participate in the crypto economy—without needing to be experts.”

Key Features of the New AI Cloud Mining Platform:

AI-Driven Optimization : Real-time adjustments based on market and blockchain conditions

: Real-time adjustments based on market and blockchain conditions Automated Yield Management : Ensures consistent daily profits with minimal risk

: Ensures consistent daily profits with minimal risk User-Friendly Dashboard : Track earnings, contract status, and AI performance at a glance

: Track earnings, contract status, and AI performance at a glance Multi-Coin Support : Including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more

: Including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more Enterprise-Level Security : Protects user assets with end-to-end encryption and AI fraud detection

: Protects user assets with end-to-end encryption and AI fraud detection Instant Start: Begin mining with as little as $200—no hardware required

Designed for Global Scalability

Already trusted by over 1 million users across 100+ countries, HashFly’s new AI platform is engineered to scale securely and sustainably. With data centers located in North America, Europe, and Asia, users enjoy stable returns and transparent operations, regardless of location.

HashFly is also offering limited-time mining bonuses and expanded referral rewards to celebrate the AI platform launch.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is one of the world’s most established and trusted cloud mining platforms. By removing technical and financial barriers, HashFly enables anyone to participate in cryptocurrency mining and earn passive income with ease. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and user empowerment, HashFly continues to lead the industry into a new era of intelligent mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.