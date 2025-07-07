Don't Miss Out: Up to 50% Off on XPPen Drawing Tablets for Prime Day 2025

Shenzhen, China , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t miss out on XPPen's incredible Prime Day deals! As the leading digital innovation art brand, XPPen is excited to offer up to 50% off on the drawing tablet series. This includes the newly released Magic Note Pad featuring a groundbreaking 3-in-1 X-Paper display and the XPPen Artist Pro series. Known for its cutting-edge technology with 16K pressure levels, XPPen drawing tablets provide unparalleled accuracy and control for artists, designers, and creative individuals. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just embarking on your creative journey, there's no better time to elevate your toolkit with our premium drawing tablets.





Mark your calendars for this year's Prime Day! Don't miss your chance to enjoy the best savings of the year and take your art to new heights with XPPen!

The Magic Drawing Pad, equipped with the X3 Pro Stylus, offers 16K pressure levels for a natural and responsive drawing experience. Its dual shortcut buttons enhance efficiency, while the X-paper display provides a 12.2-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio for a paper-like feel. Enjoy vibrant colors with a 109% sRGB color gamut and eye comfort with TÜV Rheinland certification. Ideal for mobile art, this slim, lightweight pad (6.9mm, 599g) is effortlessly portable.

Artist 13.3 Pro Drawing Display: Save 40% Off

The Artist 13.3 Pro is a portable drawing tablet with a 13.3-inch fully laminated FHD display, featuring a convenient 3-in-1 cable that allows for a quick and easy connection to your computer. The creative Red Dial Interface, combined with 8 fully customizable shortcut keys, which can be configured for a range of customization options, making your work process as smooth as possible.

Magic Note Pad: Save 15% Off

The Magic Note Pad features a groundbreaking 3-in-1 X-Paper display, paired with the upgraded X3 Pro Pencil 2, which offers industry-leading 16,384 pressure levels, soft nibs, and a shortcut key. Additionally, the Magic Note Pad boasts an exceptional 90Hz refresh rate for fluid writing and includes professional-grade eye protection certified by TÜV SÜD in both Low Blue Light and Paper-like Display standards, delivering an efficient and eye-friendly experience. This product provides an unparalleled writing experience, making you feel as if you are writing on paper, allowing for seamless creativity and expression.

Artist 22R Pro Drawing Display: Save 35%

This fully functional Artist 22R Pro offers the most substantial discount of saving 35% during this promotional event. The 21.5-inch drawing display features a battery-free stylus, full-laminated technology, two easy-to-control red dial wheels and 20 customizable shortcut keys, providing a spacious working area and a vivid, comfortable visual experience.

XPPen Artist Pro 16 (Gen2) Drawing Display: JP¥61,930 (Save 20%)

Artist Pro 16 (Gen2) is professionally designed for artists. With X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) achieves industry-first 16K pressure levels of pressure sensitivity, ensuring artists can enjoy greater precision and accuracy. At 2560x1600 high resolution and an ideal 16:10 aspect ratio, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) excels in displaying intricate details, enhancing efficiency for artists. Packed with a highly praised keyboard ACK05, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) is also convenient for video editing and office tasks.

Artist 15.6 Pro Drawing Display: Save 44%

The Artist 15.6 Pro boasts a 15.6-inch full-laminated IPS display paired with a superb color accuracy of 88% NTSC（120% sRGB ) with 178 degrees of visual angle presenting vibrant colors, vivid images, and details across a wider visual range. Supporting a 60° tilt function, the innovative red dial interface combined with 8 customizable shortcut keys makes it easy to set up even for beginners. With the Artist 15.6 Pro, you will enjoy a more natural and familiar drawing experience than ever before.

XPPen is a brand committed to bring artists the surprise of realizing the dream of digital art. Whether you're a seasoned artist or a newcomer exploring the art world, XPPen is your top choice. Find the best models on sale and add them to your Amazon Prime Day wishlist!



