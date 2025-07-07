Supreme Clean Property Services Announces the Expansion of Student Housing Turnovers in All 50 US States

Norfolk, Virginia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supreme Clean Property Services, LLC, a fast-growing facilities company headquartered in Virginia, is proud to announce that its off-campus student housing turnover services are now available across all 50 states. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s growth, which began in 2021 and has rapidly scaled through direct contracts, a growing national workforce, and a reputation for excellence.



Supreme Clean Property Services





Founded by President and CEO A’ndrea Lyle-Cairl, alongside Executive Vice President Trovon Powell, Supreme Clean began with subcontracting work in 2021 and 2022. By 2023, it had secured its own contracts, starting with seven properties. In 2024, that number more than tripled to 23 contracts, and the company is now managing close to 50 properties nationwide.

Off-campus student housing turnover is a seasonal but high-demand operation. Supreme Clean’s model offers a complete one-stop solution: cleaning, painting, carpet cleaning, and maintenance. These services are especially valuable to property managers facing tight move-out and move-in timelines during the summer turnover season.

“Our model is built on speed, flexibility, and quality,” said Lyle-Cairl. “We have handled up to 700 beds in just seven days. Whether the client has 450 units or 24,000, we can scale our team to deliver.”

The company’s infrastructure includes thousands of subcontractors and over 60 W-2 employees, including area managers and on-site supervisors. These supervisors play a key role in quality control, inspecting every unit before property managers arrive, a proactive step that significantly reduces rework.

Supreme Clean is going to be listed in the InterFace Student Housing Gold Book, an industry-trusted publication that highlights vetted providers in the student housing space. According to Lyle-Cairl, Supreme Clean is currently in the process of trademarking its claim as a leading Black-owned student housing turnover company in the U.S., a meaningful distinction in an industry largely dominated by non-Black-owned companies.

Beyond quality and credibility, the company is also known for its customer-first flexibility. Supreme Clean offers discounted rates for bulk and multi-property contracts, appealing to large property trusts and national housing firms. “When our clients scale, we scale with them,” Lyle-Cairl explained. “We are able to serve multiple locations under one umbrella, and clients love not having to juggle multiple vendors.”

Supreme Clean’s approach can eliminate common friction points in the turnover season. Rather than requiring property managers to coordinate with different contractors for cleaning, painting, maintenance, and carpet care, Supreme Clean handles it all. That means one team, one invoice, and one standard of performance.

The company’s off-campus student housing work has quickly become one of its most lucrative verticals, generating a significant amount of revenue last year alone. With new bids already submitted, including one for over 24,000 units in California and Washington, the company is on pace for remarkable growth in 2025.

“This is about more than business,” said Lyle-Cairl. “It’s about representation, legacy, and doing the work with integrity. We are honored to grow and serve more communities across the country.”

As turnover season ramps up, Supreme Clean stands ready with the capacity, experience, and commitment to deliver. For property managers seeking reliable, efficient, and comprehensive services, Supreme Clean is now just a call away, anywhere in the U.S.

Media Contact

Name: A’ndrea Lyle-Cairl

Email: info@supremecleanpsllc.com











