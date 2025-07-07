Resurfaced Presentation from Former CIA Advisor Details to Overlooked U.S. Asset That Could Quietly Back Trump’s Bold New Economic Plan

Washington, D.C., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation by economic analyst and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has begun circulating as President Trump prepares to introduce his most ambitious piece of legislation yet—nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by senior officials.

While debates over costs are already dominating headlines, few realize that the U.S. government may already possess the resources to fund much of this agenda—without raising taxes or expanding the debt ceiling.

The Wealth Beneath Our Feet

The 28-page presentation reveals the existence of a vast, long-ignored natural asset: a massive reserve of critical resources—lithium, copper, uranium, and rare earths—buried beneath federally owned land.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes . These regions, he says, represent just a sample of the resource base America already owns outright.

Rickards says this “trust” , as he calls it, has been protected from political interference for decades, allowing it to quietly grow. “The nature of this ‘trust’ is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

Trump’s Pivot to Domestic Strength

Rickards believes Trump’s upcoming bill —expected to focus on national security, energy infrastructure, and manufacturing—may trigger a shift in how the government uses this resource.

“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America”.

Even the president himself has said: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

Not a Program—A Policy Reversal

Rickards emphasizes that this is not another round of federal payouts or stimulus checks. “It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he says. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

He adds that the real breakthrough is access. These reserves have long been mapped and measured—but locked behind red tape. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

A Resource Reckoning

The presentation cites decades of stalled projects that may now see progress: a major copper mine in Arizona delayed for 29 years; a lithium site in Nevada blocked since 1978; and a strategic Alaskan mine stalled since 1990 .

“We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it,” Rickards writes. That may be about to change.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He helped establish the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s and has guided U.S. leadership through multiple financial and national security crises.