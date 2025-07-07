BIMA Partners with Bracket to Launch Real-Yield Vaults For Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin USBD

Dover, DE, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMA , the newly launched DeFi ecosystem focused on Bitcoin-backed stablecoins and yield strategies, today announced a partnership with Bracket, a DeFi strategy platform backed by Binance Labs. The partnership will power a new suite of “real-yield” vaults for USBD, Bima’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin.

Through this integration, Bima users will gain seamless access to actively managed, on-chain yield strategies without leaving the Bitcoin ecosystem. Bracket’s secure, policy-controlled vault infrastructure will serve as the backend layer for these vaults, enabling Bima to focus on growing USBD liquidity and expanding utility across chains.

USBD is a capital-efficient stablecoin over-collateralized by Bitcoin derivatives. Unlike traditional stablecoins like USDC or USDT, USBD is inherently crypto-native and supports multiple yield strategies, offering investors flexibility in balancing risk and return. Users can deposit Bitcoin or stake BTC to receive liquid staking tokens (LSTs) that back USBD issuance.

Bracket’s infrastructure powers scalable, secure yield vaults through smart contracts, policy-managed wallets, third-party verified NAV reporting, and institutional-grade accounting. The platform bridges top-tier funds and on-chain capital using assets like ETH, BTC, and stablecoins.

“This partnership represents another important milestone in our mission to create a better solution for Bitcoin holders,” said Sid Sridhar, Founder & CEO of Bima. “With Bracket, we’re offering real-yield opportunities that are secure, transparent, and accessible, without forcing users to sell their Bitcoin.”

“We are excited to help Bima deliver best-in-class yield through scalable infrastructure,” said Mike Wasyl, Co-Founder & CEO of Bracket. “Yield is fundamental for any ecosystem, and Bitcoin holders deserve reliable, on-chain access to it.”

The partnership combines Bima’s Bitcoin-native stablecoin architecture with Bracket’s proven infrastructure, bringing powerful real-yield options to USBD holders and setting a new standard for scalable, decentralized investment products.

The announcement follows BIMA’s recent mainnet launch, which opened the door for both institutional and retail investors to tap into institution-grade yield strategies, all without selling their BTC. As a U.S.-based company that has recently entered the market with a fully operational platform, BIMA's recent mainnet launch delivers a comprehensive security infrastructure featuring over-collateralization safeguards and a stability pool that efficiently resolves under-collateralized positions. The platform integrates with major wallets, including Ledger, MetaMask, and XVerse, allowing users to start minting USBD through a straightforward five-step process.

For more information and to access the live mainnet, visit https://bima.money/ .

About BIMA

BIMA is a DeFi protocol that allows Bitcoin holders to access short-term liquidity while maintaining upside of their long-term BTC positions. The platform's unique USBD stablecoin enables users to borrow at low rates while earning substantial yields through various vault strategies. BIMA offers institution-grade yield opportunities previously unavailable to retail investors, with risk profiles ranging from conservative to growth-oriented.

Company contact: social(at)bima.money

Media Contact: BIMA(at)transformgroup.com

# # #

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.