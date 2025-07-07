Epoxy Resin Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 21.37 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Epoxy Resin Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 13.50 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.37 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The epoxy resin market is witnessing substantial growth, supported by increasing usage in coatings, adhesives, and composites across multiple sectors. With superior mechanical strength and chemical resistance, epoxy resins are becoming integral to high-performance applications globally.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Detailed study across Type, Application, and End User.

: Detailed study across Type, Application, and End User. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

: Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Technology Breakdown: Focus on innovations in bio-based resins and low-VOC formulations .

Focus on innovations in bio-based resins and low-VOC formulations Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report provides strategic insights to navigate the dynamic epoxy resin market, equipping stakeholders with actionable intelligence on pricing trends, innovation opportunities, supply chain risks, and competitor strategies—crucial for growth planning and investment decisions.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Industrial Manufacturers & OEMs

Chemical Industry Stakeholders

Construction & Automotive Material Suppliers

Investors & Equity Analysts

Product Development Teams

Sustainability and Regulatory Experts

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Epoxy Resin Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2032 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~5.9% from 2026 to 2032 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion FORECAST PERIOD 2026-2032 REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type

By End-User

By Application REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America KEY PLAYERS Huntsman Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont

3M Company

Dow Chemical Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Epoxy Resin Market Overview

Market Driver

Expanding Infrastructure and Construction Activities: The global construction sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, and smart city initiatives, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and the UAE. Epoxy resins are extensively used in this sector due to their excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and adhesion properties, making them ideal for industrial flooring, anti-corrosive coatings, grouts, sealants, and concrete repair systems. As governments implement large-scale infrastructure projects—including highways, metro systems, tunnels, commercial complexes, and renewable energy plants—the need for durable materials that ensure long service life and structural integrity is surging. Epoxy-based materials provide this durability, which makes them highly desirable in harsh environments. Additionally, the shift towards green buildings and low-maintenance construction materials is expected to further increase epoxy resin adoption.

Rising Adoption in Automotive and Aerospace Applications: The automotive and aerospace industries are significantly increasing their use of epoxy resins in response to evolving industry requirements such as fuel efficiency, lightweighting, and improved durability. Epoxy resins are used in manufacturing composite materials, adhesives, and protective coatings for automotive body panels, structural parts, battery systems, and interior components. Their low density and high mechanical performance align well with the growing trend of replacing metal parts with fiber-reinforced polymer composites to reduce overall vehicle weight. Similarly, in aerospace, epoxy resins are crucial for structural laminates, bonding agents, and as part of CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) composites that enhance aircraft performance and reduce fuel consumption. With increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technology, and high-performance aircraft, epoxy resins are expected to witness sustained demand in these segments.

Growing Demand in Electrical and Electronics Industry: The global shift toward digitalization and automation is driving exponential growth in the electronics and electrical sector, directly impacting the demand for epoxy resins. These resins are vital in manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductors, LED encapsulants, insulators, and electrical laminates due to their excellent dielectric properties, chemical inertness, flame resistance, and low shrinkage during curing. The proliferation of consumer electronics, 5G infrastructure, electric grids, smart homes, and industrial IoT devices has led to increased use of advanced epoxy formulations that offer higher thermal conductivity and miniaturization support. Moreover, as countries invest in renewable energy and electric mobility infrastructure, epoxy resins are being utilized in applications such as transformers, power generators, and electric motors. Their superior resistance to environmental stress and electrical interference makes them indispensable for long-term operational reliability in critical electronic applications.

Market Restraint

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: A major restraint impacting the epoxy resin market is the high dependency on petrochemical derivatives such as bisphenol-A (BPA) and epichlorohydrin (ECH) for production. These raw materials are vulnerable to crude oil price fluctuations, trade disruptions, and geopolitical instabilities. For instance, any disruption in the supply chain or geopolitical conflict in oil-producing nations can trigger sharp price hikes in feedstocks. This volatility hampers cost predictability and puts pressure on manufacturers’ profit margins, especially those with fixed-price contracts. Additionally, the growing global scrutiny on BPA due to its environmental and health risks adds another layer of uncertainty. These price dynamics challenge the financial planning and sustainability of small to mid-sized market players, often leading to reduced production efficiency, delayed deliveries, or loss of competitiveness in price-sensitive markets.

Environmental Regulations and Compliance Challenges: Environmental and regulatory restrictions are growing more stringent across global markets, particularly in regions like the European Union and North America. Regulations under frameworks such as REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and the U.S. EPA limit the use of certain epoxy resin components due to concerns over toxicity, VOC emissions, and worker safety. Manufacturers are now compelled to invest heavily in R&D for low-VOC or bio-based alternatives, which increases production costs and lengthens time-to-market. Failure to comply with these standards may result in penalties, product recalls, or bans. Moreover, the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards from institutional investors is pushing manufacturers to adopt greener and circular approaches, which may require capital-intensive upgrades to production facilities, raw material sourcing, and end-of-life recycling strategies.

Challenges in Disposal and Recycling of Epoxy Composites: Epoxy resins, once cured, form thermoset polymers that are chemically cross-linked and cannot be remelted or reshaped. This characteristic, while beneficial for structural integrity, presents a major challenge in end-of-life disposal and recycling, particularly in industries like wind energy, aerospace, and automotive where epoxy-based composites are widely used. As global pressure for sustainable materials intensifies, companies are facing mounting criticism for the lack of recyclability of epoxy-based products. Current recycling technologies, such as pyrolysis or chemical recovery, are expensive, energy-intensive, and not yet scalable. Consequently, the accumulation of epoxy-based waste in landfills or incinerators raises environmental concerns and regulatory risks. The slow pace of innovation in recyclable epoxy formulations could hinder long-term market growth, especially in regions implementing strict circular economy policies.

Geographical Dominance: Asia-Pacific dominates the epoxy resin market, driven by rapid industrialization, urban infrastructure growth, and high-volume manufacturing in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region’s expanding automotive, electronics, and construction sectors are major demand generators. Favorable government policies, low labor costs, and a robust supply chain ecosystem further strengthen its market position. Additionally, increasing foreign investments and rising exports from APAC continue to fuel regional expansion and innovation.

Key Players

The “Global Epoxy Resin Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc., Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, DuPont, 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company.

Epoxy Resin Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product Type, End User, Application, and Geography.

Epoxy Resin Market, by Product Type DGBEA DGBEF Novolac Aliphatic Glycidylamine



Epoxy Resin Market, by End-User Paints & Coatings Adhesives & Sealants Composites Electronic Encapsulation Construction



Epoxy Resin Market, by Application Construction Automotive Electronics Aerospace Marine



Epoxy Resin Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



