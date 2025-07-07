DNA and RNA Sequencing Markets Set for Rapid Expansion, Says BCC Research

Boston, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of its 2024 DNA and RNA Synthesis Research Review, offering detailed insights into the markets shaping genetic research and biotechnology. This review highlights the market growth trends, emerging technologies, and clinical applications that are transforming the field of synthetic biology and personalized medicine.

The report underscores the expanding role of DNA and RNA synthesis technologies in healthcare, diagnostics, therapeutics, and research innovation.

Key Highlights:

DNA Sequencing Market:

The market is projected to grow from $14.8 billion in 2024 to $34.8 billion by the end of 2029.

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 18.6%.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market in Clinical Application:

The market is projected to grow from $21.9 billion in 2023 to $52.9 billion by the end of 2028.

CAGR: 19.3%.

RNA Sequencing Market:

The market is projected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $10.3 billion by the end of 2029.

CAGR: 19.1%.

Research Coverage and Insights:

The 2024 DNA and RNA Synthesis Research Review explores the growing role of synthetic DNA and RNA in biotechnology, medicine, and research. It highlights advances in drug development, gene therapy, and molecular diagnostics, shaping the future of healthcare and innovation.

Key points include:

Understanding DNA and RNA Synthesis:

DNA and RNA synthesis refer to the artificial manufacturing of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). The development of synthetic techniques has enhanced our ability to analyze, construct, and engineer biological systems.

Types of Synthesized DNA and RNA:

Various types of synthesized DNA, including oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA and RNA fragments, are available and can be customized based on specific requirements.

Major Applications:

Synthetic DNA and RNA play a key role in the development of new drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies for genetic disorders. They are also used in molecular diagnostics, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays and nucleic-acid-based sensors, for detecting diseases and pathogens.

Importance in Scientific Research:

DNA and RNA synthesis technology is crucial in fields like synthetic biology, molecular genetics, and bioengineering, enabling the creation of custom DNA and RNA sequences for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications.

Market Growth and Future Trends:

The rapid growth of genomics research, advances in DNA and RNA-based therapies, and increasing demand for personalized medicine are driving the market for DNA and RNA synthesis. Innovations in CRISPR, gene therapy, and synthetic biology have greatly increased the demand for DNA and RNA synthesis, making it an essential tool for advancing targeted treatments and genetic research.

Research Summary:

BCC Research provides market professionals with focused insights across various research categories. The 2024 Research Review on DNA and RNA synthesis technology offers a glimpse into the quantitative market analysis, trends, and expert guidance that BCC Research has been delivering since 1971. This review includes highlights from the following reports:

For those interested in exploring individual topics in more detail, these original studies offer extended analysis and context.

