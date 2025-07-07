Westgate Resorts Named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2026 Best Companies to Work For List

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report “Best Companies to Work For” list. This prestigious recognition celebrates organizations setting the standard for workplace excellence and highlights Westgate’s commitment to fostering an exceptional environment for its Team Members.





U.S. News evaluated companies across critical categories such as quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, job and company stability, psychological comfort, sense of belonging, and opportunities for professional development. Only top-performing companies earned a place on this highly competitive list.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in America,” said Westgate Resorts Chief Executive Officer Jim Gissy. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible Team Members. At Westgate, we are deeply committed to investing in our people, supporting their growth, and ensuring that our culture remains one where everyone feels valued and empowered to succeed.”

Westgate’s inclusion on the list reflects its dedication to offering competitive compensation and benefits, industry-leading resort perks for Team Members, extensive training and advancement opportunities, and a culture centered on caring for each other and for the company’s Owners and Guests. From on-site amenities and flexible scheduling options to recognition programs and community engagement initiatives, Westgate strives to ensure every Team Member feels valued and supported.

This latest recognition follows Westgate’s inclusion in last year’s U.S. News “Best Companies to Work For” list in both the “Overall” and “Culture and Leisure” categories, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to its Team Members.

Learn more about joining the Westgate Resorts team at careers.westgateresorts.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

