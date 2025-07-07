Shiseido Partners with Emphasys to Deliver Global SAP Transformation Across Six Regions and 120 Countries

SYDNEY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emphasys ®, a leading provider of SAP transformation and systems architecture services, today announced the successful completion of a five-year global transformation program in partnership with Shiseido Co., Ltd., one of the world’s premier Japanese cosmetics companies.

The large-scale program, known as FOCUS (First, One Connected and Unified Shiseido), was executed from Tokyo and spanned six global regions, servicing customers in over 120 countries. FOCUS aimed to establish a single global platform by standardizing data, optimizing processes, and implementing advanced analytics capabilities to help Shiseido become a data-driven organisation capable of outperforming competitors.

At the heart of this transformation was the deployment of a single global instance of SAP S/4HANA, along with best-in-class SAP solutions including IBP, Ariba, and SuccessFactors. Emphasys played a critical role in delivering an optimized enterprise architecture required to enable this highly complex, high-transaction-volume program.

“We partnered with Emphasys to optimize the enterprise architecture and integration of our global transformation,” said François Keet, Vice President, Head of Global Business Transformation at Shiseido Co., Ltd. “Emphasys brought deep SAP expertise and the practical know-how to optimize our system landscape. Their team’s professionalism and commitment were essential to achieving global alignment across systems and regions. Their expert advice and technical solution optimization contributed directly to reducing our sales order processing time by 69%—a remarkable efficiency gain. The partnership was vital in helping us execute our vision and position Shiseido for continued success.”

Glynn Williams, Managing Director at Emphasys, added:

“This program is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when business transformation is underpinned by robust architecture and intelligent integration. We are honoured to have supported Shiseido’s bold vision and to have played a part in its global impact.”

About Emphasys®

Emphasys is an SAP Gold Partner specializing in SAP transformation, systems architecture, business process management, and integration services. With deep expertise and a customer-first mindset, Emphasys helps organisations modernise and scale with confidence. https://www.emphasys.com.au