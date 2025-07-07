Sprout Social to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

CHICAGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I191311 . The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com .

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com for 12 months.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

