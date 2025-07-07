Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Releases 2024 Impact Report

Touching Lives for the Better by Advancing the Company’s Commitment to its Stakeholders

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced the publication of its Impact Report covering fiscal year 2024.

“Throughout 2024, we advanced our mission of Touching Lives for the Better by promoting affordable food access, reducing waste and encouraging entrepreneurship,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. “I am excited to guide our company forward in service of our mission. My goal is to create greater value for all our stakeholders and strengthen our unique business model—one that blends national buying power and extreme value with the entrepreneurial spirit of our Independent Operators. Together, we will continue to build a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Key impact areas highlighted in the report are:

Saving Customers Money: Through its opportunistic buying model and strategic partnerships with suppliers, Grocery Outlet consistently delivered products at significant savings compared to conventional retailers, enabling customers to maintain access to quality food and essential items, while effectively managing their budgets.





Providing Affordable, Quality Food: Grocery Outlet continued to serve as an important resource for customers across income levels, providing accessible, nutritious food options that support community well-being. In 2024, the Company made a major leap forward with the launch of its private label program, introducing over 180 innovative new SKUs across grocery and deli categories, strengthening its market presence and delivering more value.





Giving Back to Communities: Grocery Outlet's long-standing legacy of community engagement deepened in 2024 through expanded initiatives and stronger community connections. The Company's annual Independence from Hunger ® Campaign, raised nearly $4.9 million in 2024, and its inaugural GO Volunteer Day provided 34,000 meals to local community members.





Creating Opportunities for Independent Operators: The entrepreneurial spirit of Grocery Outlet's business model resonated strongly throughout 2024, attracting over 40,000 inquiries to join the Company's network of Independent Operators ("IOs"). Grocery Outlet welcomed 49 new IOs, growing its network to 481, including a small group of IOs who now operate multiple stores. The Company continued to invest in the success of its IOs, including offering a "Good to Great" program and launching a new mobile app with offers to local customers.





Driving Engagement with Employees : Grocery Outlet's employees are the foundation of its success, bringing unmatched dedication and enthusiasm to supporting the needs of all stakeholders. The Company remains committed to providing competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain the talent crucial for advancing its mission and long-term progress. It has also expanded its learning and development initiatives and introduced new programs, while enhancing existing offerings, to support career advancement across all levels of its organization.





Reducing Food Waste: Grocery Outlet's opportunistic sourcing model supports food waste reduction by focusing on excess inventory and offering surplus food to its customers. In 2024, Grocery Outlet contributed to avoiding more than 762 million pounds of food waste. Additionally, the Company's Regional Fulfillment Centers donated an estimated 3.3 million pounds of groceries to food banks and charitable organizations in 2024, a more than 60% increase over the estimated 2 million pounds donated in 2023.





Improving Operational Efficiency: Grocery Outlet remains dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint across critical areas, including energy consumption, food waste and carbon emissions. The Company achieved a 73% increase in the number of its stores utilizing more efficient CO 2 refrigeration, 100% of its stores now use an energy management system and timed heating and lighting controls, and 63% of its third-party carrier partners are SmartWay certified.



To learn more, download Grocery Outlet’s 2024 Impact Report at: https://www.groceryoutlet.com/impact-report.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

