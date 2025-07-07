Totally Whole Counseling Services Expands Community Impact Through Training Academy for Therapists and Faith Leaders

Baltimore, Maryland, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Totally Whole Counseling Services, LLC, a trusted mental health group practice serving diverse populations since 2015, is proud to formally announce the growth and availability of its Training Academy. A dedicated nonprofit division launched nearly three years ago, the Training Academy is the latest outgrowth of founder Dr. Rosemary Cook’s mission to close the gap between psychological treatment and spiritual care, empowering professionals and community leaders to better support those in mental and emotional distress.

Founded in 2015, Totally Whole Counseling Services has provided high-quality, trauma-focused mental health services to individuals from all walks of life. Rooted in the belief that the mind, body, and spirit are inseparable, the organization integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with spiritual interventions for those who seek healing through a faith-informed lens.

“Our communities, particularly communities of faith, are crying out for help,” said Cook. “Too many people are suffering in silence, going to pastors, clergy, or mentors who don’t always have the tools to recognize or respond to mental health disorders. That’s why I created the Training Academy: to equip spiritual leaders and aspiring therapists with the tools they need to help others, while also tending to their own mental wellness.”

Through both virtual training and in-person workshops at churches and professional conferences, the Training Academy is helping clergy, leaders, and mental health professionals recognize the signs of trauma, depression, anxiety, and grief in their communities.

Training modules focus on clinical best practices such as cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma-informed care, and restorative psychoeducation, while also teaching how to integrate these methods with spiritual beliefs and theological insights. This dual approach not only improves outcomes for clients but also creates a safe space for healing.

To expand its reach, the Training Academy is currently seeking more therapists, mentors, and trainers to join its ranks. These individuals will work closely with Dr Cook and her experienced team to bring healing to underserved communities, particularly those where spiritual leaders are often the first point of contact for mental health issues.

“Our vision is to be the mental health and psychoeducational organization of choice for both local and global communities,” Cook explained. “And to get there, we need more hands-on and more faith-based leaders who want to make a difference.”

While the organization is based in Baltimore, it has spread its wings into Kentucky, Tennessee, and throughout the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. Cook is also putting that global vision into action following her trauma-focused training in South Africa. Looking ahead into the future, she hopes to scale the Training Academy’s work across continents, bringing Totally Whole Counseling Services’ restorative model to communities worldwide. To further help with its expansion, Dr Cook is seeking investors to develop the program.

“I’ve seen firsthand how trauma transcends borders. Whether in Baltimore, Africa, or Asia, people need tools to heal. I want to see a world where therapists and pastors, counselors and clergy, are all trained to recognize and respond to mental health needs with compassion, skill, and spiritual sensitivity,” Cook concluded.

