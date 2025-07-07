This is True Announces Relocation to Sea-Based Headquarters Aboard Residential Cruising Ship

Ridgway, Colorado , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is True, a weekly online publication focused on unusual news stories and social commentary, announced today that founder Randy Cassingham and executive coach Kit Cassingham have relocated to full-time residency aboard a residential cruise ship. The couple has moved their professional operations to the Villa Vie Odyssey, a ship adapted for permanent living and remote work, reflecting evolving lifestyle trends among digital professionals.





Randy Cassingham outside his office on the Villa Vie Odyssey, 2025. (Kit Cassingham, ResidentialCruising.com)

Cruising the Inside Passage to Alaska — Many people dream of retiring and going on a cruise. Randy Cassingham is doing it differently: he’s still working while living full-time on a cruise ship — and he’s not retiring anytime soon.

Cassingham, creator of the long-running weekly news commentary newsletter This is True, and his wife, Kit, a long-time life coach, have sold their house, cars, and nearly all personal possessions to move full-time onto the first true Residential Cruising ship — a refitted vessel too small for modern cruising, but perfect for permanent residents. The couple plans to live aboard indefinitely while continuing to work remotely as they slowly travel the globe.

“I started working online in 1994, when the Internet was still new, so the idea of being location-independent isn’t new to me,” says Cassingham, a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory employee turned digital publishing pioneer — he’s one of the first people ever to quit his day job to work online. He and Kit lived for 20 years in rural western Colorado. “But this takes it to the next level: we’re literally working from everywhere now.”

Their new home, which left Belfast, Northern Ireland, at the end of September 2024, is a residential vessel adapted for long-term living. It’s equipped for “digital nomads” with high-speed satellite Internet and co-working spaces. It’s populated by a community of like-minded people who have chosen a new lifestyle that, until recently, wasn’t available to ordinary working folks …and the co-working space is well utilized.

Cassingham rents private office space onboard, where he continues to write and publish This is True, which is starting its 32nd year. Kit continues her work as a coach, helping clients live intentionally — which she and Randy are modeling.

The couple also chronicles their journey on the article-heavy ResidentialCruising.com, offering insight into the practicalities and philosophy behind their radical lifestyle change.

“We’re not on a vacation,” Kit emphasizes. “We’ve created a life we don’t want to escape from. It’s not early retirement — it’s endless engagement.”

Cassingham believes this lifestyle reflects a new kind of freedom, made possible by digital tools and global connectivity. “Readers asked, ‘How can you live on a ship and still work?’,” he says. “It’s why I’m here! It actually costs us less to live on the ship than it cost us to live in Colorado. So why wouldn’t we?”

For journalists covering lifestyle innovation, remote work trends, digital entrepreneurship, or the future of living, Randy and Kit’s story is a ready-made feature — blending real-world adventure, radical minimalism, and a reimagined definition of Home.

About This is True



This is True is a weekly online-only feature column exploring the human condition using weird news as its vehicle so it's fun to read. Launched in June 1994, it is the oldest entertainment feature on the Internet.

