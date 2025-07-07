SafeSpace Global Corporation welcomes Katie Piperata as its Vice President of Senior Living

Senior Living Leader Brings Full-Spectrum Industry Experience to Guide AI Transformation Across the Sector

Knoxville, TN, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC), a global leader in multimodal AI technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Piperata as its new Vice President of Senior Living.

Ms. Piperata brings a rare and valuable perspective to the role — having served in every seat across the senior living landscape: as a provider, a board member of a not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), and a national service provider for staffing and leadership development. With this depth of experience, Ms. Piperata understands firsthand the challenges operators face — and how the right technology can drive better outcomes.

Scott Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global Corporation, remarked, “Katie brings over 30 years of invaluable healthcare experience, and her expertise is truly unmatched. As a VP of Senior Living, her insights and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in shaping our strategies within the senior living sector. On behalf of the entire SafeSpace team, we are excited to leverage Katie’s knowledge to help strengthen our position in the industry and drive positive change.”

At SafeSpace, Ms. Piperata will lead national strategy and market growth for senior living, helping communities leverage AI-powered video intelligence to proactively address elopements, improve care outcomes, and enhance operational performance.

“I’ve seen this industry from every angle — and what’s clear is that visibility is no longer optional,” said Ms. Piperata. “My mission at SafeSpace is to give seniors the best care using technology that truly matters, done the right way. SafeSpace delivers that, with primarily U.S.-built hardware, enterprise-grade standards, and a team committed to partnering with providers — not replacing them.”

SafeSpace’s platform addresses key operational pain points across senior living, including:

Proactive Elopement detection

Instant fall detection and alerting

Hands-free visitor management

Time theft and buddy punching prevention

Social media risk profiling

Parking lot and perimeter safety

Rapid, accurate incident investigations



These features can help providers:

Increase occupancy & revenue

Improve memory care & survey outcomes

Decrease insurance claims & fines

Protect and retain staff

Build trust with families

Strengthen reputation and competitive advantage

Ms. Piperata holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum laude) from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa and was a licensed Nursing Home Administrator (NHA).

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in multimodal AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact SafeSpace’s media team at contact@safespaceglobal.ai.

