Electrify Expo Returns to Marymoor Park July 12–13 with Top EV Brands, New Tech and the First Public Lucid Gravity Demos

Two ticket options available, with general admission starting at $20 and kids 5 and under free

Festival runs June 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets available online and in person

SEATTLE, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is returning to the Pacific Northwest this summer with its signature blend of innovation, thrills, and family-friendly fun. Taking over more than one million square feet at Marymoor Park, the festival will feature hands-on demo experiences with the latest in EVs, plug-in hybrids, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more. Unique for Seattle, Lucid will bring a fleet of its brand-new Lucid Gravity SUV , available for public demos for the first time - an experience previously exclusive to reservation holders.

Washington continues to lead electrification efforts, ranking third in the nation for EV market share according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. As of 2024, the state is home to 223,995 registered electric vehicles – a 35% jump from 2023 and a 254% increase over the past five years. The Seattle metro area remains the epicenter, with more than 113,000 EVs on the road in King County supported by one of the country’s most expansive public charging networks.

“Seattle’s tech-savvy, environmentally conscious community makes it one of the most exciting markets for EV adoption right now,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We’re seeing growing interest from curious consumers who want to experience EVs firsthand before taking the leap. Electrify Expo delivers that lightbulb moment by offering exciting experiences for attendees to discover the benefits of going electric.”

Popular Attractions for Seattle:

For the first time ever, Lucid will offer consumer demo drives of its Gravity SUV. Following the vehicle’s Seattle debut at last year’s Electrify Expo event, attendees will now have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Lucid’s luxury three-row electric SUV.

Tesla will offer extended EV test drives via Electrify Expos’ Weekender program where attendees can take their EV of choice home and experience how it fits in their everyday life.

The Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone will feature X Games Gold Medalist Destin Cantrell and his freestyle MX team, who will jump and soar with electric dirt bikes in thrilling live performances at select times over the weekend.

The Pivotal Helix, an eVTOL personal aircraft, will make its Seattle debut and be on display for attendees to experience the future of transportation with SoFly.

Attendees can experience the latest in electric mobility with hands-on demos of cutting-edge e-bikes and high-speed electric bikes from leading brands.

Get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicles—models not yet available in dealer showrooms—on real on-road test tracks for an unparalleled hands-on experience.





Ride and Drive experiences are the cornerstone of Electrify Expo. Thrilling, real-world demo rides take places on Marymoor Park property and head out into the city of Redmond to give attendees fun behind-the-wheel experiences in the most popular EV brands like:

Lucid

Ford

Lexus

Tesla

Porsche

Toyota

Kia





Explore the hottest e-bikes, e-scooters, e-motorcycles and other rideables on the market, including:

ONYX Motors

Can-Am

P-51 Bikes

E-Z-GO

GoTrax

Terra Bikes

Dryft

AIMA

Ghostcat





Electrify Expo’s gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 2025, with the full day of festivities concluding at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase in person and online .

For the 2025 Seattle festival, Electrify Expo will offer two ticket options to suit every attendee’s needs:

General Admission ($20): Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Full-day access to all festival zones and demo courses from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Power Pack ($99): Includes early entry at 9 a.m., VIP lounge access, exclusive priority lanes for demo rides and dedicated entry for a premium all-day experience.



Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e855db0b-5112-46af-98a2-4caad869eaf4