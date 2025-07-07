Opening a new era for XRP: DRML miner releases innovative smart cloud mining contract, enjoy XRP rewards every day

New York, NY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Ripple's XRP ecosystem flourishes around the world, DRML Miner is proud to announce a major development in the cryptocurrency mining space: the official launch of XRP-centric cloud mining contracts. These flexible short-term contracts are now available on web and mobile platforms, allowing users to mine XRP remotely and receive daily XRP rewards - no mining hardware, no complex setup, and no experience required. For the first time, retail participants can participate in the XRP economy through a streamlined, fully integrated platform.



XRP Cloud Mining is here - simple, smart, and rewarding

Traditionally seen as a token for cross-border payments and institutional use, XRP has now entered a new phase with DRML Miner's latest innovation - user-friendly cloud mining. Participants can mine XRP directly or rely on DRML Miner's smart AI engine to switch between high-yield cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, etc. to optimize their earnings. All earnings are paid daily in your preferred cryptocurrency, ensuring stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.



Designed for everyday users and professional investors, the solution enables users to earn a stable crypto income anytime, anywhere.



Key Features of DRML Miner Cloud Mining Contracts

– Full XRP Integration: Users can now deposit, buy, mine, and withdraw XRP directly within the platform.

– Multi-Currency Mining Support: Mine and settle earnings in BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, and BCH.

– AI Revenue Optimization: Proprietary algorithms dynamically allocate mining power to the highest performing assets to maximize mining revenue.

– 100% Remote Access: No hardware required - fully accessible via the DRML Miner mobile app or browser.

– Capital Protection: All contracts include a full return of principal at the end of the term, reducing risk and increasing assets.



Mining Contracts to Fit Every Budget and Strategy

DRML Miner offers a variety of cloud mining contracts with XRP-based deposits and withdrawals. Each contract is designed for flexibility, risk control, and predictable returns:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.6 per Day

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.50 per Day

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.50 per Day

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $77.50 per Day

$50,000 Contract – 50 Days – Earn $975 per Day

Whether testing the waters or scaling a long-term strategy, DRML Miner offers a low-risk, high-transparency option to achieve a steady daily income in XRP.



Why does DRML Miner’s XRP mining stand out?

– Available to everyone: No mining equipment, no setup, no complexity — just click to earn money.

– XRP native integration: Deposit, mine, and withdraw XRP in one unified ecosystem.

– Stable returns, smart allocation: The AI ​​engine dynamically adjusts mining strategies in real time, maximizing returns and ensuring stable daily earnings on supported cryptocurrencies.

– Multi-asset flexibility: Choose to mine XRP or invest in top currencies — with just one contract

– Instant setup, global access: Works on any mobile device or browser — fully encrypted and secure



Get started today in 3 easy steps:

Sign up – create an account and get a $10 welcome bonus

Choose a plan – activate a short-term or long-term contract (1-60 days available)

Start earning – monitor daily profits and withdraw in your favorite coins

XRP Mining, Towards a Digital Future

Since 2018, a spokesperson for DRML Miner said: "We believe that participation in cryptocurrency activities should not come at the expense of the environment. By leveraging renewable energy and AI optimization, we are committed to providing users with efficient and sustainable mining services.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.