WTF Rings Nasdaq Bell, Preparing to Provide Brokerage Services to AIs

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) (“Waton” or the “Company”), a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands and engaged primarily in securities brokerage and fintech services through its Hong Kong subsidiaries, Waton Securities International Limited and Waton Technology International Limited, today commemorated its recent initial public offering by ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York.

Waton’s ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WTF” on April 1, 2025.

“This is a defining moment for Waton,” said Mr. Kai Zhou, Chairman of the Board of Waton Financial Limited. “Our Nasdaq listing marks both a recognition of our team's work and the beginning of a new chapter in our evolution. We remain focused on long-term value creation for our customers, shareholders, and broader society.”

Launch of a Global AI Strategy

During the ceremony, Waton Financial Limited introduced its global AI strategy, signaling a long-term vision to transition from a broker-serving model to exploring how it may serve AI-based entities. This strategic initiative aims to evaluate the integration of advanced AI technologies across Waton’s operations, with the goal of evolving how products and services are delivered in an increasingly digitized financial ecosystem.

“Our aspiration is to become a pioneer in offering brokerage infrastructure that supports AI-driven participants,” said Mr. Kai Zhou, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “We believe AI is emerging as a new category of economic agent, and we are beginning to explore how financial institutions may one day support such entities responsibly, in parallel with human clients.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

ABOUT WATON FINANCIAL LIMITED (“WATON”)

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

