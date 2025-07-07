FibroBiologics’ to Present at Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on July 10

HOUSTON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on July 10, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature FibroBiologics’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, who will discuss FibroBiologics’ fibroblast-based cell therapy platform aimed at treating chronic, inflammatory, and degenerative conditions. Unlike traditional stem cell therapies, FibroBiologics’ allogeneic fibroblast approach can potentially deliver scalable, off-the-shelf solutions that harness the regenerative and immunomodulatory power of fibroblasts—cells that are abundant, immune-privileged, and cost-efficient to manufacture. Attendees will gain insight into FibroBiologics’ robust pipeline led by CYWC628 for diabetic foot ulcers and supported by additional candidates targeting multi-billion-dollar markets such as degenerative disc disease and multiple sclerosis, strong intellectual property portfolio, and anticipated upcoming clinical milestones.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation. The recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available under the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FBLG/83262505545

Questions can be pre-submitted to FBLG@redchip.com or online during the live event.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning plans for, and the anticipated timing of the initiation of and results from, FibroBiologics’ current and future preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, potential indications for FBLG’s programs, and estimates of market size. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com