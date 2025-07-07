PawOrigins Begins a New Chapter With Veterinarian-Formulated Pet Longevity Products and Rescue Support

Sheridan, WY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PawOrigins LLC, an online pet products retailer, is beginning a new chapter in its mission to help dogs live calmer, healthier, and longer lives through vet-formulated supplements and expanded support for rescue organizations.

Building on its reputation for science-backed solutions that address anxiety in dogs, the company is now broadening its focus to long-term vitality and holistic care. With a fulfillment operation in New Castle, Delaware, and a growing online presence, the brand aims to redefine what pet wellness means in the modern e-commerce landscape.

Dr. Kathryn Dench: PawOrigins Chief Scientific Advisor

Supporting Anxious Dogs Nationwide

Anxiety is one of the leading challenges facing dogs today, especially those in shelters or transitioning to new homes. PawOrigins’ flagship product, Happy-Furever™, developed by Cambridge-educated veterinarian Dr. Kathryn Dench (Chief Scientific Advisor), offers a natural approach to prescription medications in calming stressed dogs.

“We’re empowering pets and the people who love them with solutions that focus on emotional balance and long-term vitality,” says Dr. Dench. “Having my own 3 rescue dogs, I know how difficult it is, and I wasn’t content with putting them on a lifetime of prescription medications.”

Earlier this year, PawOrigins extended its mission by donating over $11,000 worth of calming products to rescue shelters nationwide. This initiative was created to support staff and volunteers working with some of the most anxious and vulnerable dogs and has already helped many rescues adjust more easily to foster homes and adoption.

“Our intention was really to see how we can help rescues with anxiety, we know this to be a huge problem from speaking with our customer base,” says CEO Mike Eli.

A New Chapter In Natural Pet Care And Longevity

Moreover, as part of its evolving mission, PawOrigins continues to innovate with veterinarian-formulated products designed to support dogs through every stage of life. The brand brings together trusted ingredients, veterinary expertise, and U.S.-based manufacturing to make holistic care more accessible and affordable for pet parents with anxious or sensitive dogs.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us,” says CEO Mike Eli. “We’re focused on developing natural longevity solutions, working closely with veterinarians and expert formulators to help dogs not only live longer but enjoy healthier, happier years with their families.”

With more pet parents seeking natural, holistic alternatives to support their dogs’ long-term health, PawOrigins is working hard to design solutions that go beyond symptom relief, supporting immune health, mobility, and cognitive vitality.

About PawOrigins

PawOrigins® is a mission-driven pet wellness company incorporated in Sheridan, Wyoming, with operations based in New Castle, Delaware. Founded to support dogs’ long-term vitality and emotional balance, PawOrigins® creates science-backed, natural pet care solutions for pet parents and rescue organizations alike. With a commitment to helping dogs at every chapter of life, the brand advocates for better health, stronger bonds, and compassionate transitions from shelters into loving homes.