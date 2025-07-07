INIU to Launch All-New Pocket Rocket P50 on July 7, Redefining Fast-Charging Portability

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Well-known global portable charging brand INIU has officially launched the all-new, upgraded Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank on July 7, 2025. Touted as “the world’s smallest 10,000mAh 45W fast-charging power bank,” the P50 redefines portability and performance.

Measuring just 3.3×2.0×1.0in/ 8.3×5.2×2.6cm and weighing only 5.6oz / 160±10g—roughly the size of two stacked macarons—the Pocket Rocket P50 slips easily into a pocket, handbag, or suitcase corner while delivering powerful output.With 45W fast charging, it powers your phone from low battery to 73% in just 25 minutes.The device also fully recharges in just two hours and can power up to three devices simultaneously, meeting modern demand for fast, multi-device charging on the go.

Packed with cutting-edge tech, the P50 features an upgraded TinyCell Pro battery and the industry’s first multi-tab cell for better heat control and faster, more efficient charging. A high-performance NVIDIA-grade inductor boosts battery life and shrinks overall size—making the power bank lighter and more compact. The ultra-thin 0.5mm Genius display keeps users informed with real-time power. With 18 layers of safety protection, it safeguards your device from overheating, overcharging, and other common risks.

In addition to performance, the P50 excels in energy efficiency and sustainability. Its Tinycell Pro and precision components minimize energy waste and extend lifespan, reducing replacements and electronic waste. The detachable fast-charging cable passed over 11,000 bend tests, and its integrated E-Marker chip ensures stability, wide compatibility, and support for Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0—ready to use anytime.

Since its founding in 2014, INIU has focused on delivering high-quality portable power solutions and has served over 40 million users across 174 countries and regions. The company has received international accolades such as the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, and CES Innovation Award. The new P50 is a technological breakthrough and a further step in INIU’s mission to provide reliable energy for users and families worldwide.

As mobile device usage grows, users demand more from their charging gear in terms of performance, portability, and safety. The debut of the Pocket Rocket P50 directly responds to this trend and is set to spark a new global wave in the fast-charging portable power revolution.

Media Contact：

INIU

Sophie Kang

contact@iniu.shop