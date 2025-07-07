GreenMine 2.0 is launched: APT Miner leads the green mining revolution

London, UK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloud mining is growing explosively, and APT Miner is taking the pulse of the market

Bitcoin recently broke through the $109,000 mark, just one step away from its all-time high. According to Bloomberg data, BlackRock's IBIT and other spot ETFs have attracted funds for several consecutive weeks, and the speed of capital return has far exceeded expectations. The market's confidence in long-term allocation of cryptocurrencies is gradually recovering.

Jason Leaf, CEO of APT Miner, said: "The release of GreenMine 2.0 is not only a reflection of our technical capabilities , but also a conceptual innovation. We hope to transform mining from a game for a few technical elites to a global digital income tool that anyone can easily participate in."

GreenMine 2.0's five major upgrades: truly realizing "everyone can mine"

Zero threshold registration, trial mining and enjoy profits.

All new users can get a computing power reward worth $15 after registration. The platform promises that even if there is no investment, you can get no less than $0.6 in cashable income every day, breaking the traditional barrier of "pay first and then participate".

AI-driven intelligent scheduling automatically switches to the optimal currency.

The system makes intelligent judgments based on on-chain data, market fluctuations, and currency popularity, and dynamically allocates user computing power to assets with the highest return rates (such as BTC, DOGE, LTC, ETH, XRP, etc.) without manual operation.

Supported by 100% green energy and practicing the carbon neutrality commitment,

the platform has deployed multiple solar and wind power data centers in Northern Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and other regions. All mining activities do not rely on traditional power grids, truly achieving environmental protection, high efficiency and low carbon.

Diversified contract selection, covering short-term to medium- and long-term strategies.

The platform provides more than 10 contracts with different maturities and return models to meet the needs of novice and experienced investors. Users can flexibly configure and adjust at any time according to their own asset plans.

Fully functional operation on mobile terminal, and full control of income management.

The official App supports iOS and Android systems. Users can check income and contract status at any time and complete withdrawal within 60 seconds. It is fully compatible with mainstream wallets and various encrypted asset management methods.

Investor behavior is changing, APT Miner becomes the first choice for "new school" users

In this highly volatile and increasingly regulated crypto market, more and more long-term holders (such as ETH and XRP investors) are moving away from high-frequency trading and turning their attention to more robust ways to increase their asset value. Cloud mining, especially the green mining model that does not require hardware and has no operating costs, has become their ideal hedging tool.

Users only need to select the appropriate contract, and the system will automatically run the mining task and distribute the income on a daily basis. No market pressure, no capital anxiety, this "lying down and making money" financial management method is quietly becoming popular.

Some ETH investors reported that after participating in medium-term contracts through APT Miner, their daily income has stabilized at more than US$3,000, and they do not need to pay attention to currency price fluctuations every day. This "stable, transparent, and safe" experience is far superior to the short-term operations of chasing ups and downs in the market.

Platform data proves: 9 million users jointly verify the real feasibility

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. Since its inception, the platform has always adhered to compliant operations and has obtained regulatory licenses in many countries. The platform architecture and contract mechanism have been reviewed by international auditing agencies.

As of the second quarter of 2025, APT Miner has covered more than 180 countries and regions around the world, with a total of more than 9 million registered users. Among them, the user activity in the United States, India, Nigeria, Brazil and other countries continues to rise, and the number of mobile registrations has increased by 32.5% year-on-year.

Profits of some popular contracts (estimated based on current market dynamics)

Mining machine type Investment Amount Contract Period Daily income Total revenue BTC (A1466) $100 2 days $4 $108 DOGE (Mini Pro) $500 6 days $8.30 $538 BTC (S19-XP) $2,500 15 days $66.08 $2,991.25 BTC (S19K-Pro) $10,000 21 days $220.23 $14,650 BTC (T21) $17,000 24 days $377.66 $26,044 BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3) $50,000 30 days $2,964.13 $89,024

Note: The specific income will be adjusted dynamically based on real-time data such as currency price, on-chain difficulty, and operating efficiency. The table is for estimation reference only.

Global expansion in progress: future development roadmap revealed

In response to the rapid growth of users and the need for global market layout, APT Miner will launch the following key functional modules in the coming months:

Visualized Proof of Profit System Driven by Blockchain Smart Contract

AI portfolio rebalancing function improves return stability and risk resistance

New green data centers in Latin America and Southeast Asia to increase local computing power access speed

Support bank card/credit card fiat currency payment channels to lower the entry threshold for novices

The platform compensation guarantee system is launched to enhance the user's trust in the safety of funds

In addition, the platform has launched a global referral reward program : for each successful invitation of a new user, you can receive a commission reward of up to 5%, and the maximum bonus for a single referral is US$50,000.

Conclusion: Compliance, security, and sustainability are the real future of crypto investment

APT Miner is based on "technology-driven + green concept + user-friendly" and provides a stable, transparent and predictable investment channel for the current market with increasing uncertainty. For investors, this is not only a money-making tool, but also a new starting point for the long-term and stable appreciation of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.