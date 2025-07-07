SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the release of its trade secret protected BBB‑Optimized Win/Loss toolkit, a new package available across QCI Host®, QCI Marketing®, and QCI Player™ that helps casinos and their patrons navigate the upcoming 90% wagering‑loss cap contained in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” (BBB).

Built With Gaming‑Tax Experts

Working hand‑in‑hand with nationally recognized gaming advisors, QCI has engineered a turnkey toolkit that will ensure that more than 99% of players experience zero to minimal tax impact—from penny‑slot enthusiasts to high‑limit table gamers.

“Our customers asked how to keep their players engaged once the BBB Act takes effect. We worked through the long weekend and delivered a compliance‑ready answer that puts actionable information in both the patron’s and the accountant’s hands—while keeping our intellectual property secure,” said Andrew Cardno, Co‑Founder & CTO of QCI.

Key Features

Proprietary Tax‑Optimization Engine – Automatically aggregates each player’s activity using QCI’s confidential methodology, delivering precise win/loss figures compliant with BBB requirements.

90%‑Cap Readiness Dashboard – Highlights any year‑to‑date gain total that exceeds 90% of losses, flagging potential “phantom‑income” exposure before tax filing day, and suggests remedial actions that are available to the player.

One‑Click CPA Export – Generates a clean PDF/CSV packet suitable for Form 1040 attachment—eliminating the need for manual spreadsheets.

Rapid Roll‑Out – Delivered as a standard content pack; no schema changes, no downtime.

Availability

The BBB‑Optimized Win/Loss toolkit is shipping today to all cloud and on‑prem customers running AGI55 or later. Operators can enable it in hours via routine configuration.

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) builds award‑winning operational, marketing, and player‑development tooling for the global gaming industry.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, a lifetime achievement award and, three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring twelve influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Operators, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

