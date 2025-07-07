Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 2Q 2025

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 2Q 2025

Attachment


Tags

Bank Millennium CHF provisions Provisões do Bank Millennium

Attachments

2025 07 07 Provisões Polónia EN

Recommended Reading