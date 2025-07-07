Latest XRP News: PBKMiner Launches Revolutionary Smart Cloud Mining Contract, Offering Daily XRP Rewards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP cloud mining is here – easy, smart, and profitable.

Cross-border payments XRP has traditionally been seen as a token used by institutions, but now it has entered a new phase with PBK Miner's latest innovation - user-friendly cloud mining. Participants can mine XRP directly or rely on PBK Miner's intelligent AI engine to switch between high-yield cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, etc. to optimize their earnings. All earnings are paid daily in your preferred cryptocurrency, ensuring stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.

Designed for everyday users and professional investors, the solution enables users to earn a stable crypto income anytime, anywhere.

Visit the PBKMiner website or download the app now.





PBKMiner XRP Cloud Mining Contract Highlights:

Daily XRP Rewards: Users can mine XRP directly and receive daily XRP rewards, breaking the reliance on mining hardware and complex setup.

Support for multiple currencies: In addition to XRP, it also allows mining of multiple cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, etc., providing flexibility and diversified sources of income.

AI-driven revenue optimization: PBKMiner uses artificial intelligence algorithms to dynamically allocate mining power to maximize users’ mining revenue.

100% remote access: Users can access via mobile app or web page, without any hardware installation.

Fund protection: Full principal return upon contract expiration, reducing investment risks.





PBKMiner provides a variety of contract options to suit users with different budgets:

10 USD contract – 1 day – earn 0.60 USD per day

100 USD contract – 2 days – earn 3.50 USD per day

500 USD contract – 5 days – earn 6.50 USD per day

5,000 USD contract – 30 days – earn 77.50 USD per day

30,000 USD contract – 50 days – earn 525.00 USD per day

Click here to explore more contract options.

Registration Process

Users can start mining in three simple steps:

1.Create an account and receive a $10 welcome bonus.

Choose a suitable contract plan. Start monitoring your earnings and choose to withdraw them in your preferred token.

About PBKMiner

Founded in 2019, PBKMiner represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining technology, with data, performance, and trust as its pillars. PBKMiner's innovative cloud mining contracts make it easy for anyone to participate in XRP mining, whether they are new or experienced investors. The platform eliminates the technical barriers of traditional mining through its efficient mechanism, providing a transparent and low-risk stable mining income, especially for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation options please visit: https://pbkminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.