FTI Consulting Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities in Australia with Appointment of Natasha Passley

SYDNEY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Natasha Passley as a Senior Managing Director in the Cybersecurity practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Passley, who is based in Sydney, has more than two decades of experience in security, risk and technology, leading large-scale cybersecurity and technology functions to enhance organisational resilience. She specialises in driving security maturity by identifying vulnerabilities and delivering prioritised solutions. She has deep expertise in cyber readiness, regulatory preparedness response and compliance, and cyber strategy and transformation.

“Organisations are facing increasingly complex cybersecurity threats against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and major regulatory shifts,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. “Robust cybersecurity programs are no longer a recommendation — they are a must-have — and Natasha’s expertise strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Passley was the National Financial Services Cyber Partner at a Big Four firm, specialising in cybersecurity strategy, transformation, resilience, risk quantification, board reporting and more. She previously held cybersecurity leadership roles at Insurance Australia Group, the largest insurer in Australia, leading a major cybersecurity transformation and implementing regulatory compliance programs.

Wouter Veugelen, Head of the Australia Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting, added, “We’re seeing significant reforms to Australia’s cybersecurity regulations in the form of enhanced compliance standards and increased penalty risks. This presents both challenges and opportunities for our clients. Natasha’s combination of industry and advisory experience allows her to take these complicated security matters and translate them into actionable outcomes that protect businesses and their bottom line.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Passley said, “With regulatory scrutiny intensifying, Australian businesses are facing a pivotal moment in cybersecurity readiness and response. This year’s focus is squarely on organisational resilience and the ability to sustain business operations during major disruptions. FTI Consulting is uniquely positioned to provide expert-driven solutions on both a localised and global scale, and I look forward to joining my colleagues to build resilience and protect the assets of our clients.”

