Stingray Group Board of Directors announces that Nominees for 2025 Annual General Meeting Include The Honourable Jean Charest as a New Director Candidate

MONTREAL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B) (“Stingray”), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced that The Honourable Jean Charest, P.C., former Premier of Québec and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, has been nominated for election to its Board of Directors at Stingray’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on August 6, 2025. Mr. Charest is one of Canada’s best known political figures.

"We are very pleased that Jean Charest has agreed to stand for election to our Board of Directors," said Mark Pathy, Chair of Stingray’s Board. "Mr. Charest's distinguished career in public service, his extensive experience in public policy and international business, and his deep understanding of the Canadian landscape would be a key addition to our Board. Should he be elected, his strategic insights will be invaluable as Stingray continues to expand its global presence and innovate in the evolving media and technology sectors."



François-Charles Sirois, a co-founder of Stingray and director who has served since 2007, has advised the Board he will not stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.



Mr. Pathy concluded, “I wish to extend a warm thank you to François-Charles for his diligence and his significant contributions during 18 years as a director. The Board is grateful for his collaborative spirit and his strategic insights, which have helped to position Stingray for continued success. We wish him all the best going forward.”



The Honourable Jean Charest, P.C. is a highly respected figure with a distinguished career in both politics and law. He served as Premier of Québec from 2003 to 2012 and previously held several federal cabinet positions, including Deputy Prime Minister of Canada in 1993. Currently, Mr. Charest is a partner and strategic advisor at the law firm Therrien Couture Joli-Coeur L.L.P. In this role, he leverages his extensive experience in Canadian and international public policy and business to assist clients with international transactions, projects, and mandates. Demonstrating his continued commitment to strategic leadership, Mr. Charest also serves on the Boards of Directors for The Rideau Hall Foundation, Ondine Biomedical, and Historica Canada, and is Chairman of the Advisory Board for Dunham House.



More details regarding all of Stingray’s nominees are provided in a Management Information Circular, which can be accessed electronically by visiting www.stingray.com, https://ray2025.webflow.io/ or Stingray’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com



For more information, please contact:



Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com