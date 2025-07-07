Aerolib Healthcare Solutions Unveils Aerolib AI: The Ultimate Appeals Machine

Frisco, TX , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerolib Healthcare Solutions, a leader in integrating clinical expertise with technology and regulatory strategy, proudly announces the launch of Aerolib AI: The Ultimate Appeals Machine. This innovative platform is set to transform the landscape of healthcare appeals, offering unparalleled support in utilization management, compliance, and medical necessity.





The Ultimate Appeals Machine - Transforming Healthcare Revenue Cycle

“Hospitals lose billions annually to denied claims. Aerolib AI is turning the tide by bringing intelligent automation, clinical insight, and measurable ROI to revenue cycle teams,” said Dr. Deepak Pahuja, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Aerolib.

Denials management is one of the most complex and resource-draining aspects of the healthcare industry. Aerolib AI addresses this challenge with a smart, scalable solution that blends clinical decision support, machine learning, and domain expertise to automate and enhance the appeal process.

Key Features of Aerolib AI:

AI-Powered Denial Analysis: Identifies denial patterns, root causes, and clinical justifications using natural language processing (NLP).

Identifies denial patterns, root causes, and clinical justifications using natural language processing (NLP). AI assisted Appeal Letters: Drafts physician-reviewed, evidence-based appeal letters within minutes — not days.

Drafts physician-reviewed, evidence-based appeal letters within minutes — not days. Appeal Strength Score: Proprietary scoring system evaluates and ranks the likelihood of a appeal before submission.

Proprietary scoring system evaluates and ranks the likelihood of a appeal before submission. Integrated Learning Management System (LMS): Educates hospital staff and Physician Advisors on best practices through on-demand video modules.

Educates hospital staff and Physician Advisors on best practices through on-demand video modules. Cloud-Based & Scalable: Delivers high availability, enterprise-grade security, and rapid deployment — all without the need for on-premise infrastructure.

Delivers high availability, enterprise-grade security, and rapid deployment — all without the need for on-premise infrastructure. No EMR Integration Needed: Works seamlessly using PDFs or structured files received through hospital portals or secure email, ensuring faster onboarding.

Proven ROI: From Denial to Dollars

Hospitals using Aerolib AI report an average appeal success rate of 75%, thanks to the platform’s precision and speed. By reducing manual effort and rework, Aerolib AI helps clients reclaim millions in previously lost revenue while reducing administrative burden by up to 60%.

“We don’t just write appeal letters — we deliver a complete clinical ROI engine that empowers hospitals to defend patient care decisions with confidence and speed,” added Dr. Pahuja.

Aerolib’s Ecosystem Advantage

The platform is part of the Aerolib Ecosystem, a broader initiative including real-time education, Physician Advisor services, and process improvement pilots. Organizations benefit from a 30-day pilot program to evaluate impact with no long-term commitment.





Our AI platform conquers every type of denial with precision templating and expert clinical logic

About Aerolib Healthcare Solutions



At Aerolib Physician Advisors, we are reimagining the intersection of clinical expertise, technology, and regulatory strategy to enhance healthcare delivery and operational excellence. Since our inception in 2009, we’ve remained committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing hospital revenue integrity, and providing unmatched support in utilization management, compliance, and medical necessity. Our mission is to provide Patient Centered Total Quality Management solutions to healthcare organizations. We empower organizations to perform needs analysis and provide Medicare and Medicaid Medical Necessity Compliance, Managed Care and Commercial Admission Reviews and Denials Management.

Press inquiries

Aerolib Healthcare Solutions

https://aerolib.me

Deepak Pahuja MD MBA

CMO@Aerolib.com

8106107726

2770 Main Street

Suite 233

Frisco TX 75033



