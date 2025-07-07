Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 8, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC ("CODI" or the "Company") (NYSE: CODI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 24, 2022 to May 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CODI investors have until July 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 7, 2025, CODI issued a press release stating that it could no longer rely on its financial statements for fiscal year 2024 due to an ongoing internal investigation into its subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc. CODI also announced plans to delay filing its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025.

According to the press release, CODI’s Audit Committee began an investigation after senior leadership was alerted to concerns regarding how Lugano may have been financing its inventory. The investigation is ongoing, but early findings have revealed irregularities in Lugano’s third-party financing, accounting, and inventory practices.

As a result, after consulting with leadership and investigators, CODI’s Audit Committee determined that its previously issued 2024 financial statements must be restated and should not be relied upon.

Following this news, CODI’s stock price dropped by $10.70 per share, or 62.03%, closing at $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising